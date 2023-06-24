Arjun Kanungo, Shirley Setia team up for new album 'Industry 2'

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Arjun Kanungo is returning with the second edition of his 'Industry' album. Titled 'Industry 2', the album will see him collaborating with Shirley Setia. The album features music videos shot in Tokyo, breaking the language barrier due to which Indian artists refrain from shooting there.
The decision to film in Tokyo allowed them to explore a vibrant and visually stunning city. It also opened doors for reaching a wider international audience.
Sharing her excitement, Shirley Setia said: "Working on 'Industry 2' with Arjun has been an incredible journey for me. We've created something very special, but have put in hours of hard work in an entirely new country to bring the most authentic experience to our fans."
She further mentioned: "Shooting in Tokyo with the nicest and hardworking team definitely had to be the best part of creating this album for me. 'Industry 2' is unlike anything I've done before, and I can't wait for everyone to hear it."
Arjun's 'Industry', which was released last year, was laced with anthemic pop-soul melodies, the album traverses across diverse narratives such as love, ambition and self-discovery.
(SOURCE:IANS)
