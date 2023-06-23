Tamil rapper Dev Anand kidnapped at knife point

MUMBAI: Popular Tamil rapper Dev Anand, who was returning home, was kidnapped on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway, near here, police said.
CCTV visuals are being seen, the police added.
According to police, the family had lodged a missing person complaint, and on investigation, it was found that the rapper was kidnapped by a ten-member gang on Wednesday night.
According to a senior police officer from Police headquarters, in Chennai, Dev Anand's brother had taken a loan of Rs 2.5 crore from a person and had not given the money back. There were some disputes regarding the same and police are probing whether this has anything to do with the kidnapping of Dev Anand.
(SOURCE:IANS)
