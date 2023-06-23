Punjabi pop star Sukhe's 'Jogi' blends nostalgia with contemporary beats

MUMBAI: Punjabi pop star Sukhe has released an electrifying track 'Jogi'. The track blends captivating melodies and infectious rhythms, and takes the audience on a musical journey through the mesmerising elements of Dubai, from scenic desserts to pulsating dance floors and exclusive clubs.
The song also features a sample from Romey Gills' popular song 'Jogiya' adding a nostalgic touch to the tune.
Talking about the song, Sukhe said, "I'm thrilled to present 'Jogi' to my amazing supporters. This track is a perfect blend of energy, rhythm, and style, designed to make everyone hit the dance floor. Get ready to groove like never before".
The song has been composed and penned by Naagi, with beats produced by Mnltx. Amanninder Singh has directed the music video of the song.
Mnltx said, "We wanted to create a sound that combines the best of Punjabi pop with a modern twist, and I believe we have achieved just that. Written by the talented Nagii, aJogi' brings together the creative genius of Sukhe along with a masterful composition."
Director Amanninder Singh shared, "From the breathtaking landscapes of the desert to the pulsating energy of the dance floor and the exclusivity of a private club - we captured it all to elevate the overall experience of the track."
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, 'Jogi' is available to stream on T-Series' YouTube channel.
(SOURCE:IANS)
Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more
Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more
MUMBAI: One of India’s leading music labels, Saregama has now partnered with Jio TV, to introduceread more
MUMBAI: Founding Members Include Digital Music Companies CD Baby and its parent company Downtownread more
MUMBAI: The Marathi film industry, with its rich history, renowned actors, and intriguing triviaread more
MUMBAI: The band 'Shakti', formed by the British guitarist John McLaughlin and master Indian percussionist, Zakir Hussain, is coming up with a new...read more
MUMBAI: Papon, known for his musical style, has always impressed his fans around the world with his soulful voice and heartfelt performances, and...read more
MUMBAI: When it comes to Bollywood, the magic of cinema extends beyond acting, with some actors possessing an additional gift that makes us fall even...read more
MUMBAI:Country singer Keith Urban took to social media to praise his "nature loving, owl-spotting, artist, wife" Nicole Kidman on her 56th birthday....read more
MUMBAI: As soon as the news about the popular Pakistani song 'Pasoori' being recreated for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's upcoming film 'Satyaprem...read more