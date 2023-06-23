RadioandMusic
News |  23 Jun 2023 16:50 |  By RnMTeam

Punjabi pop star Sukhe's 'Jogi' blends nostalgia with contemporary beats

MUMBAI: Punjabi pop star Sukhe has released an electrifying track 'Jogi'. The track blends captivating melodies and infectious rhythms, and takes the audience on a musical journey through the mesmerising elements of Dubai, from scenic desserts to pulsating dance floors and exclusive clubs.

The song also features a sample from Romey Gills' popular song 'Jogiya' adding a nostalgic touch to the tune.

Talking about the song, Sukhe said, "I'm thrilled to present 'Jogi' to my amazing supporters. This track is a perfect blend of energy, rhythm, and style, designed to make everyone hit the dance floor. Get ready to groove like never before".

The song has been composed and penned by Naagi, with beats produced by Mnltx. Amanninder Singh has directed the music video of the song.

Mnltx said, "We wanted to create a sound that combines the best of Punjabi pop with a modern twist, and I believe we have achieved just that. Written by the talented Nagii, aJogi' brings together the creative genius of Sukhe along with a masterful composition."

Director Amanninder Singh shared, "From the breathtaking landscapes of the desert to the pulsating energy of the dance floor and the exclusivity of a private club - we captured it all to elevate the overall experience of the track."

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, 'Jogi' is available to stream on T-Series' YouTube channel.

(SOURCE:IANS)

