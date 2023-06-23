RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Jun 2023 16:26 |  By RnMTeam

Olivia Wilde still keeps Harry Styles' T-shirt 7 months after split

MUMBAI: Actress Olivia Wilde is still keeping memento of her broken relationship with the British singer Harry Styles as she has been spotted wearing one of his old shirts, seven months after their breakup.

She donned what appeared to be Harry's old T-shirt when she stepped out for a workout session in Los Angeles. The 39-year-old was pictured sporting the white Space Fruity T-shirt.

She teamed with high-rise purple leggings and black sneakers when leaving the gym, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Olivia's interesting choice of outfit did not go unnoticed by fans, who were quick to point out that Harry was previously seen wearing the same T-shirt. The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer wore the Beijing-based record label design to Ariana Grande's concert in London back in August 2019.

Although it's hard to confirm if it's indeed Harry's old T-shirt or Olivia purchased her own version of the clothing item, some social media users couldn't stop making speculation over it.

Olivia and Harry broke up in November 2022 after dating for over a year. "Olivia is still very much upset about the breakup," a source told Us Weekly one month after the split news, noting that the 'House M.D.' alum was "trying to move on."

In March of this year, another source claimed that Olivia "is ready to date again," but "she isn't looking for anything less than an amazing guy." In the same month, Harry was spotted kissing Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo, Japan.

(SOURCE:IANS)

Tags
Olivia Wilde Harry Styles Ariana Grande Singer music Songs
Related news
 | 23 Jun 2023

Darshan Raval releases first single from second album 'Dard'

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Darshan Raval has just released the lyrical video for the first single of his second album 'Dard' titled 'Mahiya Jinna Sohna'. He said the album is close to his heart.

read more
 | 23 Jun 2023

Tina Turner's son arrested for possession of crack cocaine

MUMBAI: Ike Jr, the son of the legendary musician late Tina Turner and her ex husband Ike Turner, was arrested after being found in possession of crack cocaine.

read more
 | 23 Jun 2023

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti plays instrumental cover of King's 'Maan Meri Jaan'

MUMBAI: Rapper-singer King, who is known for his songs such as 'Maan Meri Jaan', 'Tu Ake Dekhle', 'OOPS' and 'Sinner', recently got his hit track 'Maan Meri Jaan' covered by the US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti.

read more
 | 23 Jun 2023

Tamil rapper Dev Anand kidnapped at knife point

MUMBAI: Popular Tamil rapper Dev Anand, who was returning home, was kidnapped on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway, near here, police said. CCTV visuals are being seen, the police added.

read more
 | 23 Jun 2023

Zakir Hussain, John McLaughlin's Shakti to release new studio album after 45 years

MUMBAI: The band 'Shakti', formed by the British guitarist John McLaughlin and master Indian percussionist, Zakir Hussain, is coming up with a new studio album after more than 45 years.

read more

RnM Biz

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day
Mirchi

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

Saregama partners with Jio TV to launch three Music channels

MUMBAI: One of India’s leading music labels, Saregama has now partnered with Jio TV, to introduceread more

Music platforms unite to form industry-wide anti-fraud alliance, "Music Fights Fraud"

MUMBAI: Founding Members Include Digital Music Companies CD Baby and its parent company Downtownread more

BIG FM is back with the second season of its highly acclaimed show ‘BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave’

MUMBAI: The Marathi film industry, with its rich history, renowned actors, and intriguing triviaread more

top# 5 articles

1
K-pop singer Choi Sung Bong dies by suicide

MUMBAI; Korean singer Choi Sung Bong is reported to have died by suicide and was found in the Yeoksam-dong district of Seoul at 9.41 a.m. on Tuesday...read more

2
Tina Turner's son arrested for possession of crack cocaine

MUMBAI: Ike Jr, the son of the legendary musician late Tina Turner and her ex husband Ike Turner, was arrested after being found in possession of...read more

3
Catch Satinder Sartaaj drop some French lyrics in his upcoming Punjabi single ‘Paris Di Jugni’!

MUMBAI: Get ready for a captivating love story set in the heart of Paris with Satinder Sartaaj’s upcoming single ‘Paris Di Jugni’ produced by T-...read more

4
Tricksingh on winning debut artist of the year, having Shahid Kapoor share his music and his first major label release

MUMBAI: Spearheading the movement for a new era in Punjabi music, 'tricksingh' aka Tirath Sandhu is a 23 year old artist and composer who is trying...read more

5
T-Series brings Freddy Daruwala and Zaara Yesmin together for the Ultimate Wedding Anthem 'Sadi Gali 2.0'!

MUMBAI: Get ready for the ultimate wedding anthem with T-Series’ Sadi Gali 2.0 that captures the spirit and energy of big Indian weddings. Freddy...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games