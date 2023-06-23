Darshan Raval releases first single from second album 'Dard'

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Darshan Raval has just released the lyrical video for the first single of his second album 'Dard' titled 'Mahiya Jinna Sohna'.
He said the album is close to his heart.
Expressing his excitement about the album, Darshan said, "I am thrilled to announce the release of my second album 'Dard'. This album is very close to my heart as it beautifully encapsulates my personal experiences and heartfelt emotions.
"I hope that my fans will connect with these songs on a deep level and find solace in their poignant lyrics and melodic tunes," he added.
'Mahiye Jinna Sohna' is a soulful track with a relaxing and soothing melody that mixes synth-pop, electronics and devotional music, with Darshan also adding in a bit of romantic flavour to the track with his passionate and versatile delivery.
The production is crystal clear with a booming sound design and a very strong bass, though the rest of instruments are not overpowered, while Darshan's vocals are very clean.
Naushad Khan, the Managing Director of Indie Music Label which has produced the album said, "Darshan's talent and dedication are truly commendable, and we believe that this album will break new boundaries in the music industry."
"We are confident that music lovers worldwide will be captivated by the sheer brilliance of this album," he said.
Darshan's debut 'Judaiyaan' was a huge success full of various chart busters.
The track along with the rest of the upcoming songs will be released on Indie Music Label's official YouTube channel.
SOURCE:IANS
