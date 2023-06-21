RadioandMusic
News |  21 Jun 2023

FinMapp Conducts Workshop to Empower Financial Wellness among Corporate Employees

MUMBAI: FinMapp, India's leading financial health guide, has successfully hosted its first "Financial Wellness Program for corporate employees" workshop. This workshop was conducted for consumer giant Dabur India Limited and took place at Dabur's corporate office in Kaushambi, signaling the start of an ambitious initiative aimed at improving the financial well-being of corporate employees across India.

The first session of the "Financial Wellness Program for corporate employees" workshop aims at making India financially fit for the future at no cost. Recognizing the critical need for financial literacy and empowerment, FinMapp has committed to holding this series of workshops over a period of four times a year, with the goal of imparting critical knowledge and skills to corporate employees across all industries in the country.

The workshop sessions cover a wide range of topics, including budgeting, savings, investment strategies, debt management, and retirement planning. In addition to the interactive workshop sessions, participants will receive regular newsletters with valuable financial tips and insights. The initiative also includes regular virtual Q&A sessions via YouTube live sessions and so on, allowing corporate employees to seek expert advice and guidance from FinMapp's experienced financial advisors.

"Our research indicates that a staggering 81% of Indian employees express concerns about their financial expenses," says Kumar Binit, the Founder and CEO of FinMapp. He added, “Despite this, only one out of every ten offices takes responsibility for their employees' financial well-being. We believe that by providing individuals with essential financial knowledge and strategies, we can alleviate their concerns and pave the way for a financially secure future."

