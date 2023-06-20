Red FM Brings Back Red Indies Radio Festival On World Music Day 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is excited to announce the third season of Red Indies Radio Festival 2023 – the biggest celebration of indie music on radio. Under the theme of Sounds of India, this unique celebration will bring together talented independent artists from India to showcase their incredible music. Listeners can experience the musical extravaganza from the 19th to the 24th of June on-air.

Red FM has curated a lineup of exceptional Indian independent artists, representing various genres and different states of India. From folk to electronic to indie rock and hip-hop, Red Indies Radio Festival will offer a diverse experience for every music enthusiast. Moreover, star celebrities such as Ammy Virk, Jubin Nautiyal, Raghu Dixit, Raftaar, King, Langa Maanganyaar, Taba Chake, and more. will talk about their journeys during the week-long celebration.

Speaking on this announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, stated “Red FM has been observing the radio festival for the last three years. The purpose has been multifold, to promote and encourage independent artists and music for its cookie-cutter and experimental appeal and also to give listeners a chance to discover fresh music. This festival is a testament to the incredible talent and diversity found within the independent music scene and our commitment to take the talent a notch higher.”

This World Music Day, Red FM pledges to craft a captivating and immersive experience for all music enthusiasts.

About 93.5 RED FM: Red FM stands out as not only India’s largest radio channels, but also one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude ‘Bajaate Raho!’ We are at the core of millennials’ hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a ‘larger than life experience’. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations across the country. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the ‘station of expression’ Red FM boasts over 567 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.