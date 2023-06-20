RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Jun 2023 14:56 |  By RnMTeam

POLYMERASE release their two albums of ‘Dreams And Realities [I & II]’

MUMBAI: Dreams And Realities is a two part album project by Philippine stoner rock group Polymerase. The band started recording in 2021 and the idea was to create a story of a traveler in space that was able to experience time differently thus the track Space Carousel. Other tracks such as Blade Of The Demon God, The Sage and Evil Hand are part of the journey where the traveler in space was able to reflect within himself and then becoming a sage using the negative and positive force of the universe through the blade of the demon god. Evil Hand is the representation of the dark emotions of the human nature, even though humanity will strive to be good there will be an ego that will pull him down into himself which will either be for his survival or for selfish reasons.

Part II is about the psychiatric aspect of the project. The beginning is the continuing journey reflecting the society thus the creating of Children Of Terra. It is the process of questioning what has become of humanity itself. It is like asking what have we been doing for the past years that would make our lives significant in all existence. Dreams And Realities is a track where a certain individual gets lost in his own dreams that opens up a new reality for him. The person gets lost in his own reality and he cannot perceive what is real in his waking life, thus becoming schizophrenic. The track, Zodiac Queen is the devotion of a person to someone in his darkest situation. It is where at the point of addiction for a certain person, even the relationship becomes too toxic that he still stays until eventually getting eaten by the darkness that he himself has given. The last track is about experimental drugs that enhances your psychic potential. It is all about traveling within yourself and finding a peace resembling heaven.

All tracks have instrumental counterpart so if one person smokes while listening he/she would be able to reflect more through the vibrations of the music.

Dreams And Realities I Tracklist:
01. Space Carousel | 02. The Sage | 03. Blade Of The Demon God | 04. Evil Hand | 05. Space Carousel (Instrumental) | 06. The Sage (Instrumental) | 07. Blade Of The Demon God (Instrumental) | 08. Evil Hand (Instrumental)

Dreams And Realities II Tracklist:
01. Children Of Terra | 02. Dreams And Realities | 03. Zodiac Queen | 04. Riding The Crystals Of Heaven | 05. Children Of Terra (Instrumental) | 06. Dreams And Realities (Instrumental) | 07. Zodiac Queen (Instrumental) | 08. Riding The Crystals Of Heaven (Instrumental)

Dreams And Realities [I & II] | Released June 20th, 2023 via Sliptrick Records

Polymerase are:
Vincent Jose – Guitars/Vocals | Bobby Legaspi – Bass/Guitars | Eugene Castro – Drums | Allan Paul Galiga – Session Bassist

Tags
Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 20 Jun 2023

Buckle up as Paytm Insider brings to you ‘World Music Week’ to celebrate the power of live music through a series of exciting gigs

MUMBAI: 21st of June is celebrated as World Music Day bringing together fans, artists, venues and brands that support and create memorable experiences through music, throughout the year.

read more
 | 20 Jun 2023

SD Polymer Pvt Ltd becomes Largest Certified Polymer Recycling Company in India Under Plastic Waste Management Rule 2016

MUMBAI: SDPPL, India’s leading player in the polymer industry, is proud to announce that the government has granted it the biggest recycling certificate in India under the PWM rules of 2016.

read more
 | 20 Jun 2023

Smooth Jazz Maestro Eddie Bullen Presents an Unforgettable Toronto Boat Cruise Experience

MUMBAI: Join us for an unforgettable evening of smooth jazz with the legendary Eddie Bullen and his special guests, as we set sail aboard the River Gambler for the Eddie Bullen and Friends Smooth Jazz Cruise!

read more
 | 20 Jun 2023

Experience 'The Story of a Song' on World Music Day: An Intimate Journey into Timeless Music

MUMBAI: Join us on June 21st World Music Day, for a truly enchanting event that will transport you into the mesmerizing world of music creation. 'The Story of a Song' will take you on an intimate journey, unveiling the secrets behind the songs and melodies that touch millions of hearts.

read more
 | 20 Jun 2023

Bebe Rexha rushed off stage after phone hits her on the face

MUMBAI: Singer Bebe Rexha, who was hit by a mobile phone on stage, has uploaded a brief video on her TikTok page, that shows her face bruised and sporting a bandage. She's singing a line from her hit single 'I'm Good' and the caption reads, "I'm okay you guys," reports 'Variety'.

read more

RnM Biz

Saregama partners with Jio TV to launch three Music channels

MUMBAI: One of India’s leading music labels, Saregama has now partnered with Jio TV, to introduceread more

Music platforms unite to form industry-wide anti-fraud alliance, "Music Fights Fraud"

MUMBAI: Founding Members Include Digital Music Companies CD Baby and its parent company Downtownread more

BIG FM is back with the second season of its highly acclaimed show ‘BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave’

MUMBAI: The Marathi film industry, with its rich history, renowned actors, and intriguing triviaread more

Our live streamers' abilities to build authentic connections with users is key to building an ever-lasting community: Mansi Jain, Sr VP and GM - Roposo

MUMBAI: Roposo is India’s LIVE platform, owned by Glance, a subsidiary of InMobi that has more tread more

Commemorating World Music Day, IPRS collaborates with MCAI and Animation and Entertainment National Council WICCI to Illuminate "The World Behind the Music"

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) collaborates with the Music Composers read more

top# 5 articles

1
POLYMERASE release their two albums of ‘Dreams And Realities [I & II]’

MUMBAI: Dreams And Realities is a two part album project by Philippine stoner rock group Polymerase. The band started recording in 2021 and the idea...read more

2
SD Polymer Pvt Ltd becomes Largest Certified Polymer Recycling Company in India Under Plastic Waste Management Rule 2016

MUMBAI: SDPPL, India’s leading player in the polymer industry, is proud to announce that the government has granted it the biggest recycling...read more

3
MTV Beats and Vh1 Bring Your Favourite Indie and Global Artists Together with - ‘World Music Day – Showcase’

MUMBAI: MTV Beats and Vh1, Viacom18’s leading youth music channels, are all set to hit shuffle and bring a multi-genre celebration of music to fans...read more

4
Buckle up as Paytm Insider brings to you ‘World Music Week’ to celebrate the power of live music through a series of exciting gigs

MUMBAI: 21st of June is celebrated as World Music Day bringing together fans, artists, venues and brands that support and create memorable...read more

5
Spotted! B-Town singers Sunidhi Chauhan, Harshdeep Kaur, and Sukhwinder Singh at the Mirchi Studios. Is this going to be the most rhythmic collaboration of the year?

MUMBAI: Recently the Mirchi Studios have been buzzing with prominent singers and musicians from the music industry including Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games