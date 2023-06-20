RadioandMusic
News |  20 Jun 2023 12:48 |  By RnMTeam

Experience 'The Story of a Song' on World Music Day: An Intimate Journey into Timeless Music

MUMBAI: Join us on June 21st World Music Day, for a truly enchanting event that will transport you into the mesmerizing world of music creation. 'The Story of a Song' will take you on an intimate journey, unveiling the secrets behind the songs and melodies that touch millions of hearts.

Immerse in an engaging conversation with legendary and renowned music creators as they share their stories and reveal the profound emotions and creative processes that shaped their iconic songs.

Discover the untold tales behind your favourite songs, and the rigorous journey of crafting melodies and penning lyrics, overcoming challenges to create timeless masterpieces.

Details of the event:

The Event: “The Story of a Song "

An enthralling experience where music and stories will merge through engaging conversations and lively performances.

World Music Day initiative by The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) in collaboration with the Animation and Entertainment National Council WICCI and the Music Composers Association of India (MCAI)

Speakers: Sameer Anjaan, Milind Shrivastava, Raju Singh, Merlin D’Souza, Mayur Puri, Raj Shekhar, Rakesh Anand Bakshi
Singers: Rasika Borkar & Duran Maibam
When: 21st June 2023
Time: 4 pm
Where: Catch it live on IPRS Youtube and Facebook

