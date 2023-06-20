Buckle up as Paytm Insider brings to you ‘World Music Week’ to celebrate the power of live music through a series of exciting gigs

MUMBAI: 21st of June is celebrated as World Music Day bringing together fans, artists, venues and brands that support and create memorable experiences through music, throughout the year. Paytm Insider, India's leading entertainment platform, is thrilled to bring back World Music Week (WMW), celebrating the spirit of live music continuing till 30th June 2023. Treat yourself to an array of gigs and concerts across genres - classical, electronic, folk, rock, pop, jazz, fusion, and more. There is something to match everyone's taste so get ready to be entertained by some of your favorite artists as they gear up to rock the stage and have you sway and sing along to their music!

Mumbaikars, head out to antiSOCIAL Mumbai with Perp & Linfomation, Signal W, and Your Chin. or catch an amazing series of live performances like Aditya Rikhari live, Tribute to Michael Jackson, AC/DC & Guns N' Roses ft. Shannon and The Silent Riot’, ‘Discopia Ft. Shiv, Mazing, Swastik & Dr. Techead’.

If you are in or around Bengaluru, check out Fandom at Gilly's Redefined to enjoy a series of gigs including Love of Live presents The Exhibition- an oaf. Records Showcase featuring Black Letters, STEVIE, Jamna Paar and The Derelicts.

Delhi’s Hard Rock Café is going to host a series of gigs like ‘Tribute to Bollywood ft. Aawargi’, ‘Tribute to Coldplay ft. Coldplayers’, or you can head to Auro Kitchen and bar to enjoy and Afro Caribbean night by Issa Dancehall Ting x Dancehall 4EVA with DJ MoCity, Su Real, Sodhi, Stain

Music fans in Kolkata, catch local and international acts such Iman, Anupam Roy, Denis Horvat, Indian Ocean perform live in the city.

Hyderabad is also geared up to host music events like ‘Ride with Badshah’, Jonita Gandhi Live in Concert and ‘Tribute to Gods Of Rock ft. Moksha’ amongst many more gigs. And, if you are in Chennai, then get your tickets to Pankaj Udhas Live in Concert or catch Nilavum Malarum _ SP Charan & Priyanka perform Live in Concert for the first time in Chennai.

Gigs in Goa include Goa Socials: Sao Jao, Kiss Nuka's EP Release Party and Active Listening Sessions with Musica Medicina

Ahead of World Music Day, Varun Khare, Business Head, Paytm Insider, says, ‘World Music Week is a celebration of how music always sounds better with YOU - the artists, venues, brands and fans that collectively create, enjoy and support music throughout the year. World Music Week on Paytm Insider celebrates this community through a series of gigs, listening sessions and concerts that highlight music and its various genres. With sold out concerts like ‘Tagore Our Way’ in Kolkata amongst others, music will truly be celebrated as artists perform their interpretations and compositions making it a truly magical week-long celebration of music and the community that supports its multiple genres and facets.’

