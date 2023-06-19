Tagbin designed and executed Global DPI Exhibition during Global DPI Summit

MUMBAI: Tagbin, a leading tech-experiential company, conceptualized, designed and executed the Global DPI Exhibition that was hosted during the Global DPI Summit. The exhibition was inaugurated by Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Hon’ble Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. The entire event was organized at JW Marriott Hotel in Pune, Maharashtra from 12-14 June 2023, during the 3rd Meeting of the G20 Digital Economy Working Group. Tagbin, in collaboration with Digital India Corporation- NeGD, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, managed the entire exhibition.
Under the Indian Presidency, the G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) identified Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) as a key priority area. In line with this vision, 12 Digital India Flagship Programme initiatives were selected to showcase best practices in implementing DPIs. The exhibition provided an immersive experience, enabling visitors to explore Global DPI repositories and gain insights for the betterment of the global community. Notable initiatives included Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, Soil Health Card, eNAM, Digital India UMANG, eSanjeevani, DIKSHA, BHASHINI, ONDC, DIGIT- eGov Foundation, and DigiYatra.
Tagbin's dedicated team of professionals leveraged a wide range of interactive technologies to create a seamless and engaging experience for attendees. Through the use of Anamorphic Videos, VR setups, and other innovative displays, Tagbin captured the essence of each initiative, moving beyond traditional exhibition motifs.
Sharing his viewpoint on the exhibition's significance, Saurav Bhaik, Founder and CEO of Tagbin, stated, "This Summit presented a remarkable opportunity for India to showcase their DPIs and establish themselves as reliable partners within the Global DPI ecosystem." He further added, "Our Experience Centre in Lucknow was just the beginning of this journey. Having grown and refined our approach since then, we are now prepared to deliver something much bigger and better."
The Global DPI Exhibition welcomed esteemed delegates from G20 countries and distinguished guests from around the globe. With meticulous attention to detail, Tagbin left no stone unturned to ensure an unforgettable and impactful experience for all attendees.
