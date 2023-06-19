Shahat Gill Set to Ignite the Music Space with Dance-pop Single 'Pagal Ay'

MUMBAI: Rising pop sensation Shahat Gill debuts with Sony Music to deliver an electrifying Punjabi pop track “Pagal Ay” featuring MTV Hustle 2.0 artist Panther. The song showcases Shahat Gill's remarkable vocal prowess and Panther's unmatched energy. It combines their talents to create an infectious musical experience. This collaboration aims to captivate audiences with its dynamic blend of contemporary pop and Punjabi influence.

Written by Kaptaan and composed by Ashu Sidhu with a desi rap verse by Panther Pagal Ay boasts of groovy beats making it a guaranteed hit amongst the audience at large. Accompanying the release is a visually stunning music video, filmed in the enchanting city of Udaipur. The video captures the essence of the track, featuring Shahat Gill and Panther in a high-energy performance and stylized looks that are bound to ignite the screens and leave viewers enthralled.

"I am so excited to release my debut with Sony Music. This song represents a significant milestone in my musical journey and teaming up with Panther for this project has been an exhilarating experience," said Shahat Gill. "We wanted to create a fresh and vibrant track that would resonate with listeners and become an instant favourite. I believe our collaboration has achieved just that."

Panther added, "Working with Shahat has been incredible. Her talent and dedication to her craft are evident in every note she sings. Together, we've crafted a song that brings together our distinct styles, resulting in an energetic and unforgettable experience. We believe this track will leave a lasting impression and connect with people in a meaningful way."

The banger by Shahat Gill and Panther is poised to make a significant impact in the music industry, solidifying their positions as rising stars. With its catchy beats and irresistible desi rap, the track promises to dominate playlists and become a favourite among music enthusiasts.

Enjoy the electrifying beats of ‘Pagal Ay’ here: