RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Jun 2023 17:47 |  By RnMTeam

Shahat Gill Set to Ignite the Music Space with Dance-pop Single 'Pagal Ay'

MUMBAI: Rising pop sensation Shahat Gill debuts with Sony Music to deliver an electrifying Punjabi pop track “Pagal Ay” featuring MTV Hustle 2.0 artist Panther. The song showcases Shahat Gill's remarkable vocal prowess and Panther's unmatched energy. It combines their talents to create an infectious musical experience. This collaboration aims to captivate audiences with its dynamic blend of contemporary pop and Punjabi influence.

Written by Kaptaan and composed by Ashu Sidhu with a desi rap verse by Panther Pagal Ay boasts of groovy beats making it a guaranteed hit amongst the audience at large. Accompanying the release is a visually stunning music video, filmed in the enchanting city of Udaipur. The video captures the essence of the track, featuring Shahat Gill and Panther in a high-energy performance and stylized looks that are bound to ignite the screens and leave viewers enthralled.

"I am so excited to release my debut with Sony Music. This song represents a significant milestone in my musical journey and teaming up with Panther for this project has been an exhilarating experience," said Shahat Gill. "We wanted to create a fresh and vibrant track that would resonate with listeners and become an instant favourite. I believe our collaboration has achieved just that."

Panther added, "Working with Shahat has been incredible. Her talent and dedication to her craft are evident in every note she sings. Together, we've crafted a song that brings together our distinct styles, resulting in an energetic and unforgettable experience. We believe this track will leave a lasting impression and connect with people in a meaningful way."

The banger by Shahat Gill and Panther is poised to make a significant impact in the music industry, solidifying their positions as rising stars. With its catchy beats and irresistible desi rap, the track promises to dominate playlists and become a favourite among music enthusiasts.

Enjoy the electrifying beats of ‘Pagal Ay’ here:

Tags
Shahat Gill MTV Hustle 2.0 music Songs
Related news
 | 19 Jun 2023

Oscar-Winning Singer Kaala Bhairava creates heart-warming tune for Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela's firstborn

MUMBAI: Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan are thrilled to announce that the renowned Oscar-winning singer, Kaala Bhairava, has composed a beautiful melody in celebration of the arrival of their first born child.

read more
 | 19 Jun 2023

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler cut himself to get out of depression

MUMBAI: Black Sabbath's bassist-and-lyricist Geezer Butler had the habit of cutting himself to "get relief" from his depression.

read more
 | 19 Jun 2023

Rebel Wilson claims she needs only 600 calories a day, eats small portions

MUMBAI: Actress Rebel Wilson has claimed that she needs just 600 calories a day and sticks to small portions instead of cutting out the foods she likes.

read more
 | 19 Jun 2023

When Udit Narayan first met music composer duo Anand and Milind

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Udit Narayan recounted his experience working with renowned music composers Anand and Milind.

read more
 | 19 Jun 2023

Tagbin designed and executed Global DPI Exhibition during Global DPI Summit

MUMBAI: Tagbin, a leading tech-experiential company, conceptualized, designed and executed the Global DPI Exhibition that was hosted during the Global DPI Summit.

read more

RnM Biz

Saregama partners with Jio TV to launch three Music channels

MUMBAI: One of India’s leading music labels, Saregama has now partnered with Jio TV, to introduceread more

Music platforms unite to form industry-wide anti-fraud alliance, "Music Fights Fraud"

MUMBAI: Founding Members Include Digital Music Companies CD Baby and its parent company Downtownread more

BIG FM is back with the second season of its highly acclaimed show ‘BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave’

MUMBAI: The Marathi film industry, with its rich history, renowned actors, and intriguing triviaread more

Our live streamers' abilities to build authentic connections with users is key to building an ever-lasting community: Mansi Jain, Sr VP and GM - Roposo

MUMBAI: Roposo is India’s LIVE platform, owned by Glance, a subsidiary of InMobi that has more tread more

Commemorating World Music Day, IPRS collaborates with MCAI and Animation and Entertainment National Council WICCI to Illuminate "The World Behind the Music"

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) collaborates with the Music Composers read more

top# 5 articles

1
Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler cut himself to get out of depression

MUMBAI: Black Sabbath's bassist-and-lyricist Geezer Butler had the habit of cutting himself to "get relief" from his depression. He has dished on in...read more

2
Never thought would be dancing, singing and having coffee with SRK: Sanjeeta Bhattacharya on working in ‘Jawan’

MUMBAI: There isn’t a soul in the world who wouldn't jump at the chance to make a grand debut in a film starring the one and only Shah Rukh Khan....read more

3
Oscar-Winning Singer Kaala Bhairava creates heart-warming tune for Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela's firstborn

MUMBAI: Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan are thrilled to announce that the renowned Oscar-winning singer, Kaala Bhairava, has composed a...read more

4
"Rulaya Kyu’: Radnyi Tyagraj's Emotional Journey through Heartbreak and Self-Discovery"

MUMBAI: Radnyi Tyagraj, an indie artist with a strong musical lineage, has emerged as a rising star in the Indian music industry. Born into a family...read more

5
Lady Gaga confirms Chromatica Ball Tour film is in the works

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Lady Gaga's concert film for 'The Chromatica Ball Tour' is well on its way, according to the pop singer and actor. On Friday...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games