MUMBAI: Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan are thrilled to announce that the renowned Oscar-winning singer, Kaala Bhairava, has composed a beautiful melody in celebration of the arrival of their first born child. This musical masterpiece beautifully captures the joy and love surrounding this momentous occasion.

Kaala Bhairava, known for his mesmerizing vocals and exceptional talent, was approached by the proud parents to create a tune that would resonate with the emotions and significance of this special milestone in their lives. His heartfelt composition is a testament to the bond shared by the couple and the profound love they have for their newborn. The enchanting melody weaves together elements of classical and contemporary music, creating an ethereal soundscape that encapsulates the essence of this cherished moment. Kala Bhairava's evocative voice, combined with his meticulous attention to detail, brings out the depth of emotions.

The tune created by Oscar Winning Singer Kala Bhairava for the birth of Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Kondela’s child is granted for universal use, with the intention of spreading joy and happiness amongst children. The tune may be used in various media productions, events, and initiatives aimed at promoting child welfare, happiness, and well-being. This includes but is not limited to television shows, films, online videos, public performances, charitable campaigns, and educational programs. The couple requested any entity or individual utilizing the tune to attribute it to Kaala Bhairava, acknowledging his creative contribution. It has been agreed that the primary purpose of using the tune is to bring happiness, joy, and positive impact to children across the world. The tune shall not be used in any manner that may be harmful, offensive, or detrimental to the well-being of children.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Kondela, both renowned figures in their respective fields, expressed their gratitude to Kala Bhairava for his exceptional work on this unique composition. They shared their excitement at having such a talented artist contribute to their journey as new parents, adding an extra layer of significance to this extraordinary chapter in their lives. The couple believes that this composition will not only resonate with them but also touch the hearts of their fans and well-wishers around the world.