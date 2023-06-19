Oscar-Winning Singer Kaala Bhairava creates heart-warming tune for Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela's firstborn

MUMBAI: Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan are thrilled to announce that the renowned Oscar-winning singer, Kaala Bhairava, has composed a beautiful melody in celebration of the arrival of their first born child. This musical masterpiece beautifully captures the joy and love surrounding this momentous occasion.
Kaala Bhairava, known for his mesmerizing vocals and exceptional talent, was approached by the proud parents to create a tune that would resonate with the emotions and significance of this special milestone in their lives. His heartfelt composition is a testament to the bond shared by the couple and the profound love they have for their newborn. The enchanting melody weaves together elements of classical and contemporary music, creating an ethereal soundscape that encapsulates the essence of this cherished moment. Kala Bhairava's evocative voice, combined with his meticulous attention to detail, brings out the depth of emotions.
The tune created by Oscar Winning Singer Kala Bhairava for the birth of Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Kondela’s child is granted for universal use, with the intention of spreading joy and happiness amongst children. The tune may be used in various media productions, events, and initiatives aimed at promoting child welfare, happiness, and well-being. This includes but is not limited to television shows, films, online videos, public performances, charitable campaigns, and educational programs. The couple requested any entity or individual utilizing the tune to attribute it to Kaala Bhairava, acknowledging his creative contribution. It has been agreed that the primary purpose of using the tune is to bring happiness, joy, and positive impact to children across the world. The tune shall not be used in any manner that may be harmful, offensive, or detrimental to the well-being of children.
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Kondela, both renowned figures in their respective fields, expressed their gratitude to Kala Bhairava for his exceptional work on this unique composition. They shared their excitement at having such a talented artist contribute to their journey as new parents, adding an extra layer of significance to this extraordinary chapter in their lives. The couple believes that this composition will not only resonate with them but also touch the hearts of their fans and well-wishers around the world.
MUMBAI: One of India’s leading music labels, Saregama has now partnered with Jio TV, to introduceread more
MUMBAI: Founding Members Include Digital Music Companies CD Baby and its parent company Downtownread more
MUMBAI: The Marathi film industry, with its rich history, renowned actors, and intriguing triviaread more
MUMBAI: Roposo is India’s LIVE platform, owned by Glance, a subsidiary of InMobi that has more tread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) collaborates with the Music Composers read more
MUMBAI: Radnyi Tyagraj, an indie artist with a strong musical lineage, has emerged as a rising star in the Indian music industry. Born into a family...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-actress Lady Gaga's concert film for 'The Chromatica Ball Tour' is well on its way, according to the pop singer and actor. On Friday...read more
MUMBAI :Rap god Eminem was front and centre when his daughter Alaina Marie Scott, 30, wed her long-time partner Matt Moeller in Detroit, Michigan...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu, who is known for 'Bijlee Bijlee' and 'Kya Baat Hai', started his journey a decade ago, and on Friday, his song '...read more
MUMBAI: Veteran singer Udit Narayan recounted his experience working with renowned music composers Anand and Milind. In the special episode titled '...read more