RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Jun 2023 13:23 |  By RnMTeam

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler cut himself to get out of depression

MUMBAI: Black Sabbath's bassist-and-lyricist Geezer Butler had the habit of cutting himself to "get relief" from his depression.

He has dished on in great detail about his battle with his mental health over the years, and how he would self-harm so he wouldn't be focused on his mental state, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"People didn't understand. You'd go to the doctor and he'd say, 'Go and have a couple of pints' or, 'Go and walk the dog,' " he said of his battle with mental illness in an interview with Uncut magazine about his candid memoir, "Into the Void, From Birth to Black Sabbath - and Beyond".

"I thought, 'Well, that's not going to help me. Nobody talked about it and nobody understood it. I just thought in the end it was a normal thing to be depressed and I started cutting myself to get relief'.

"One day I cut myself so deeply that I couldn't stop the blood. People used to think I was really moody, but it was when the depression hit me I couldn't get out of it, I couldn't talk to people. People used to think I was miserable," he said.

The Ozzy Osbourne-fronted heavy metal band went on to have a huge hit with "Paranoid", which Geezer penned about mental health, and it wasn't until a long time after then that he decided to seek treatment and he has been on a number of different medications ever since.

The 73-year-old musician said: "Then I wrote the song 'Paranoid' which is all about mental health stuff and it wasn't until ages after that that I went to the doctor and they gave me pills. I had a mental breakdown, went to a doctor in America and he put me on Prozac. After about six weeks on that, the depression started lifting. I've been on various antidepressants ever since."

The band released the LP "Paranoid" in 1970 and it was a huge success, giving them their first of only two number ones in the UK, along with 2013's "13".

However, even all the money and success couldn't cure Geezer's depression.

He said: "I enjoyed the success of the album, absolutely. People would say you've got all this money coming in, you've got a No 1 album, what have you got to be depressed about? It's like a disease -- there's nothing you can do about it, no matter how much money you've got or how happy you are with your job.

"When you're in it you don't think you're going to get out of it. I'd go into this big black hole. And once you're in it you can't remember what normal life was like. People used to think if you were depressed, that you were antisocial, miserable."

(SOURCE:IANS)

Tags
Geezer Butler Ozzy Osbourne Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 19 Jun 2023

Oscar-Winning Singer Kaala Bhairava creates heart-warming tune for Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela's firstborn

MUMBAI: Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan are thrilled to announce that the renowned Oscar-winning singer, Kaala Bhairava, has composed a beautiful melody in celebration of the arrival of their first born child.

read more
 | 19 Jun 2023

Shahat Gill Set to Ignite the Music Space with Dance-pop Single 'Pagal Ay'

MUMBAI: Rising pop sensation Shahat Gill debuts with Sony Music to deliver an electrifying Punjabi pop track “Pagal Ay” featuring MTV Hustle 2.0 artist Panther. The song showcases Shahat Gill's remarkable vocal prowess and Panther's unmatched energy.

read more
 | 19 Jun 2023

Rebel Wilson claims she needs only 600 calories a day, eats small portions

MUMBAI: Actress Rebel Wilson has claimed that she needs just 600 calories a day and sticks to small portions instead of cutting out the foods she likes.

read more
 | 19 Jun 2023

When Udit Narayan first met music composer duo Anand and Milind

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Udit Narayan recounted his experience working with renowned music composers Anand and Milind.

read more
 | 19 Jun 2023

Tagbin designed and executed Global DPI Exhibition during Global DPI Summit

MUMBAI: Tagbin, a leading tech-experiential company, conceptualized, designed and executed the Global DPI Exhibition that was hosted during the Global DPI Summit.

read more

RnM Biz

Saregama partners with Jio TV to launch three Music channels

MUMBAI: One of India’s leading music labels, Saregama has now partnered with Jio TV, to introduceread more

Music platforms unite to form industry-wide anti-fraud alliance, "Music Fights Fraud"

MUMBAI: Founding Members Include Digital Music Companies CD Baby and its parent company Downtownread more

BIG FM is back with the second season of its highly acclaimed show ‘BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave’

MUMBAI: The Marathi film industry, with its rich history, renowned actors, and intriguing triviaread more

Our live streamers' abilities to build authentic connections with users is key to building an ever-lasting community: Mansi Jain, Sr VP and GM - Roposo

MUMBAI: Roposo is India’s LIVE platform, owned by Glance, a subsidiary of InMobi that has more tread more

Commemorating World Music Day, IPRS collaborates with MCAI and Animation and Entertainment National Council WICCI to Illuminate "The World Behind the Music"

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) collaborates with the Music Composers read more

top# 5 articles

1
Never thought would be dancing, singing and having coffee with SRK: Sanjeeta Bhattacharya on working in ‘Jawan’

MUMBAI: There isn’t a soul in the world who wouldn't jump at the chance to make a grand debut in a film starring the one and only Shah Rukh Khan....read more

2
Oscar-Winning Singer Kaala Bhairava creates heart-warming tune for Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela's firstborn

MUMBAI: Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan are thrilled to announce that the renowned Oscar-winning singer, Kaala Bhairava, has composed a...read more

3
"Rulaya Kyu’: Radnyi Tyagraj's Emotional Journey through Heartbreak and Self-Discovery"

MUMBAI: Radnyi Tyagraj, an indie artist with a strong musical lineage, has emerged as a rising star in the Indian music industry. Born into a family...read more

4
Lady Gaga confirms Chromatica Ball Tour film is in the works

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Lady Gaga's concert film for 'The Chromatica Ball Tour' is well on its way, according to the pop singer and actor. On Friday...read more

5
Eminem walks daughter Alaina down the aisle decked with 2,000 white roses

MUMBAI :Rap god Eminem was front and centre when his daughter Alaina Marie Scott, 30, wed her long-time partner Matt Moeller in Detroit, Michigan...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games