Harrdy Sandhu’s party number ‘Backbone’ completes six years

MUMBAI: Versatile singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu has been entertaining and winning the audiences with his music for years now. Having started his journey a decade ago, today he is celebrated as one of the most talented musicians in the country. Back in the year 2016, Harrdy Sandhu came out with various party numbers, out of which song ‘Backbone’ emerged as one of his biggest career hits.

With more than 580 million views just on YouTube, the song is considered as a top favourite party number till date. Credited as one of the most heard tracks of the singer, ‘Backbone’ is sung by Harrdy Sandhu and written by B Praak. Shot in the beautiful locales of Australia, it was the first ever Punjabi music video to have crossed 100 million views.

Ecstatic with the song completing six years of its release, Harrdy Sandhu said, “It truly feels fantastic to see the kind of love that audiences continue to shower on me and this song. As an artist, it’s extremely fulfilling to see ‘Backbone’ still being celebrated by fans. I look forward to bringing them more such fun, peppy numbers that they connect with.”