Harrdy Sandhu’s party number ‘Backbone’ completes six years

MUMBAI: Versatile singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu has been entertaining and winning the audiences with his music for years now. Having started his journey a decade ago, today he is celebrated as one of the most talented musicians in the country. Back in the year 2016, Harrdy Sandhu came out with various party numbers, out of which song ‘Backbone’ emerged as one of his biggest career hits.
With more than 580 million views just on YouTube, the song is considered as a top favourite party number till date. Credited as one of the most heard tracks of the singer, ‘Backbone’ is sung by Harrdy Sandhu and written by B Praak. Shot in the beautiful locales of Australia, it was the first ever Punjabi music video to have crossed 100 million views.
Ecstatic with the song completing six years of its release, Harrdy Sandhu said, “It truly feels fantastic to see the kind of love that audiences continue to shower on me and this song. As an artist, it’s extremely fulfilling to see ‘Backbone’ still being celebrated by fans. I look forward to bringing them more such fun, peppy numbers that they connect with.”
MUMBAI: Founding Members Include Digital Music Companies CD Baby and its parent company Downtownread more
MUMBAI: The Marathi film industry, with its rich history, renowned actors, and intriguing triviaread more
MUMBAI: Roposo is India’s LIVE platform, owned by Glance, a subsidiary of InMobi that has more tread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) collaborates with the Music Composers read more
MUMBAI: As the sun went down on Day 2, a session on the present and future of creativity in adverread more
MUMBAI: After his childhood was stolen from him by two years of sexual abuse, Carlos Santana eventually found forgiveness. The legendary guitarist,...read more
MUMBAI: Screaming Bones has released a visualizer video for the track “Leave Me Alone” off the reissued album “And It’ll All Be Good.” The album,...read more
MUMBAI: American thrash/heavy metal band Metallica after the recent release of their latest studio album '72 Seasons' have released a four-track live...read more
MUMBAI: Melody King Amaal Mallik, the celebrated composer of Bollywood, is celebrating his birthday today. Known for his exceptional compositions, he...read more
MUMBAI: Renowned as the Melody King, Amaal Mallik has consistently touched hearts with his soul-stirring music. His remarkable contribution to Hindi...read more