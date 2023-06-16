Happy Birthday Amaal Mallik: 4 Award-Winning Songs Showcasing His Outstanding Compositions!

MUMBAI: Melody King Amaal Mallik, the celebrated composer of Bollywood, is celebrating his birthday today. Known for his exceptional compositions, he has garnered immense love from millions of fans globally and has received numerous awards for his contributions to the industry.

On his special day, let's take a look at some of the award-winning songs by Amaal Mallik that exhibit his versatility and ability to create music that resonates with the audience.

"Kaun Tujhe":

This track from the movie "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" captured listeners with its heartfelt lyrics and beautiful melody. Amaal Mallik's composition perfectly complemented the emotions of the song, earning him love from listeners. "Kaun Tujhe" also went on to win several awards.

"Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon":

This beloved song composed by our celebrated composer Amaal Mallik showcased his versatility as a composer. With numerous accolades, this heart-touching indie-pop track visually captures the essence of true love and is a must-have on your favorite playlist.

"Bol Do Na Zara":

Amaal Mallik's composition in the romantic movie "Azhar" was nothing short of magical. "Bol Do Na Zara" became an instant hit and gained immense popularity for its tune and heartfelt lyrics. The song earned him great appreciation and highlighted his exceptional talent and contribution to the music industry.

"Jaan Hai Meri":

From the film "Raadhe Shyaam," this melodious track showcased Amaal Mallik's ability to create music that resonated with the audience. Sung by Armaan Malik and penned by Rashmi Virag, the song spreads the colors of love bonding at the initial stage. The rain, which is considered a divine symbol of love, has played a special role in evoking the melody of the song, making it the perfect song to dedicate to your loved ones.