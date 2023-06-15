RadioandMusic
SlowCheeta, D'Evil go old school with new track '90's ke Ladke'

MUMBAI: Actor and rapper Chaitnya Sharma, professionally known as 'SlowCheeta', has released the music video of his new single '90's ke Ladke featuring D'Evil. A rawer and energising track, it speaks of memories of an era gone by.

The rappers go old school, capturing the '90s hip hop vibes in a mix of freestyle and gangsta rap complete with great flow and delivery.

The track features fellow rapper D'Evil with whom SlowCheeta goes on an energising collaboration, complete with wit, sarcasm, attitude and just a good deal of fun. Though rhythmically simple, the track produced by Ink Heart, is full of raw old school energy and features a very clear production, with the accompanying sound design providing enough room to accentuate both the rhythm as well as its energy.

Set in Mumbai, the music video, which is both simple and effective, encapsulates the unique style and vibe of the two rappers very well as they go on an attitude packed exchange while charting their own paths in the music industry.

Talking about the track, SlowCheeta said: "As the title suggests, the track is about two boys from the '90's who have very distinct personalities. As it turns out, D'Evil's style and mine, despite being different, are a perfect blend!"

He further mentioned: "The video was hot, figuratively and literally as we shot it on a water tank in Mumbai summers. I was wearing a snow jacket and kind of melted but the heat worked because it brought up a lot of raw emotion and maybe even a slight passive aggression which really works for the video."

Dhaval Parab aka D'Evil has grown to be one of the most well-respected and admired artists in the Indian hip-hop scene, and his work has been featured in several films such as 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3', 'Toofan' and 'Gully Boy'.

D'Evil, who co-wrote '90s ke Ladke', said: "I met SlowCheeta on the sets of 'Gully Boy.' His was a face I had never seen before in the hip-hop scene; however, it didn't seem like he was an outsider and we connected on many levels."

"More than his delivery in the battle scene, what shocked me the most was his lyrical skills as a battle rapper. He wrote the most hard-hitting bars but he is a very wise soul who inspires me a lot. He is a brother for life and this song mirrors our connection and how we are when we get together," he added.

For SlowCheeta, '90's ke Ladke' is special track for many reasons: "It's an ode to the old school that makes up so much of who I am. And there could have been no one better than D'Evil to jump on this track. He's the definition of OG!"

He added: "No one writes or raps like he does and no one comes close to his gangster swagger in bars and otherwise. He's like a brother to me and I respect a lot more than just his craft. The song is a straight-up banger and D'Evil and I sound better than I could have imagined."

Also, a big shout out to my brother Ink Heart for producing this smasher. He really went off on this one! This one is nothing like anything you've heard. 90's ke Ladke dekho aa gaye hain beat pe!"

In addition to his own original work, SlowCheeta has also given songs for various movies such as 'Dev Theme' for 'Brahmastra-Part 1' and 'Shuru Kare Kyun' for 'Article 15'.

The rapper is married to actress Shweta Tripathi known for her roles in films and web serials such as 'Massan', 'Mirzapur', 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen', 'Cargo' and 'Kanjoos Makhichoos'.

(SOURCE:IANS)

Chaitnya Sharma SlowCheeta Shweta Tripathi Dhaval Parab Singer Songs music
