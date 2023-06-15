RadioandMusic
News |  15 Jun 2023 15:12 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Rahul Siddharth Kamble Makes his Debut with 'Chalna Aage Kaafi'

MUMBAI: In the lively world of music, talent seems to have no boundaries. Amidst the highly competitive environment, Rahul Siddharth Kamble has emerged as a prominent name in the Indian music industry. The supremely talented singer-producer has captivated everyone's attention with his debut track 'Chalna Aage Kaafi'.

Passionate about music from an early age, the versatile singer states that he was exposed to great music while riding in the car with his father to school, listening to the songs of bigwigs like A.R. Rahman, Ajay-Atul and Pritam among other musical maestros on 93.5 FM. On discovering his love for music, Rahul chose to pursue his dreams. Since then, there has been no looking back for him.

For him, music is therapy and an escape from the chaotic world. 'Chalna Aage Kaafi' is just the start of his work, and he aims to experiment with different sounds. Moreover, the singer is hoping to explore new musical territories and collaborate with new-age artists from the music industry. In addition, 'Chalna Aage Kaafi' is a very special song for Rahul as he considers it close to his heart.

Speaking about it, he said, "The decision to make this song the opening track held great significance since it serves as a reminder to myself not to get caught up in the joys and sorrows of the past and present while pursuing my goals. Happiness is in the present, and we must live in every moment. I have tried to encapsulate the message through this song."

Along with good music, Rahul Siddharth Kamble got exposed to incredible cinema (both Hindi and Marathi) at a young age. "At times, I used to go to the cinema halls to understand the film music. In the later years of life, I was fortunate to listen to world music like Kendrick Lamar, Pharell, Paco de Lucia and Tyler, the Creator. Music has been an integral part of my life ever since," Rahul further added.

Coming back to 'Chalna Aage Kaafi', Rahul made an interesting revelation that he wrote the song while making food. "As an artist, when ideas come out of your subconscious mind, you have to give it due respect. It is the purest form of your expression. I loved the idea so much that I ended up making a music album," he revealed. After the debut song, Rahul Siddharth Kamble has several other projects in the pipeline, and he can not wait to show his music to the world.

