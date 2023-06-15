RadioandMusic
News |  15 Jun 2023 14:48

Megan Fox is 'much happier' since her reconciliation with Machine Gun Kelly

MUMBAI: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have reconciled and the 'Transformers' star "seems much happier now", though the couple are not planning a wedding any time soon.

"They have done a lot of work to make their relationship strong again and are back together, a source told People magazine. "They are engaged, but are not wedding planning."

Fox and MGK have been engaged since January 2022. The source added: "Megan wears her ring too. She seems much happier."

Last week, Fox, 37, was seen supporting Kelly, 33, as she watched the rapper perform at the WaldbAhne in Berlin, Germany.

As per People, in February, the 'Jennifer's Body' actress had hinted at a possible breakup, and removed photos of her musician fiance from her Instagram account and posted a cryptic caption.

However, a week later, she returned to Instagram to break her silence amid speculation that their relationship may have ended.

Fox wrote at the time: "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."

In March, a source told People that the couple was back together and that they had explored therapy. "Things are still not back to normal though."

In April, the two were photographed holding hands on a trip to Hawaii.

(SOURCE:IANS)

