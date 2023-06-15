Dr. Sagar is making his hometown Ballia proud with his melodious lyrics

MUMBAI: In the realm of music, some artists rise from obscurity to captivate the hearts and minds of millions. One such luminary is the talented lyricist, Dr Sagar, hailing from the revolutionary city of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, India. With his remarkable talent and dedication, Dr Sagar has not only made a name for himself but also brought immense pride to his hometown.

Ballia is a city that has given numerous talent to our country from scriptwriters to politicians, The names of Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Kedarnath Singh, Amarkant, Doodhnath Singh, and Parshuram Chaturvedi are included in the big names of Hindi literature who hails from Ballia. Bollywood's famous screenwriter Kamlesh Pandey is also a resident of Ballia. In this way, the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh is famous all over India.

Ballia is also known as a home for many notable revolutionaries like Mangal Pandey, Chittu Pandey, and Jayaprakash Narayan. Former Prime Minister of India Chandra Shekhar was also a resident of Ballia.

Dr. Sagar was born in Kakadi village (village: Kakri) of Ballia district, and he is the first lyricist of Bollywood from Ballia. Dr. Sagar was educated at Ballia, BHU Banaras, and JNU New Delhi. The songs written by Dr. Sagar have been sung by big singers from India and abroad such as Arijit Singh, Jubin Nautiyal, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Atif Aslam, Kailash Kher, Javed Ali, Ustad Rashid Khan, Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Suresh Wadekar, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Sharda Sinha etc.

He has written songs for the films of Bollywood's big stars. Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao, Randeep Hooda, Shreyas Talpade, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Dia Mirza, and Aditi Rao Hydari have been the cast for the songs he wrote.

Dr Sagar's journey to success was not an easy one. Coming from a small town, he faced numerous challenges and obstacles along the way. However, his unwavering determination and unyielding belief in his craft propelled him forward. With each setback, he emerged stronger, honing his skills and refining his artistry.

His lyrical contributions to several blockbuster movies garnered widespread acclaim and struck a chord with audiences across the country. He has also written songs for famous film directors like Sudhir Mishra, Anubhav Sinha, Subhash Kapoor, and Neeraj Pandey. Dr. Sagar wrote songs with the great musicians - Ilaiya Raja and Salim - Sulaiman. Dr. Sagar's famous films and web series - Maharani-2, Khaki: The Bihar Chapter, Crowds, and Rumors. Dr. Sagar achieved success with the rap song 'Ka Ba' starring Manoj Bajpayee under the direction of Anubhav Sinha.

We can definitely say Dr Sagar is a pure gem of the music industry, we wish that he continues to entertain us with his magical lyrics. Can't wait to witness his next song!!