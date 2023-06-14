Singer Arpita Chakraborty revives her childhood memories with Film Masoom’s Cult Song “Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi”

MUMBAI: After delivering hits like “Paisa Yeh Paisa” “Tu Mile Dil Khile”, “Aao Huzoor Tumko”, “Aur Iss Dil Mein” and “Hai Isi Mei Pyar Ki Aabru”, Playback Singer Arpita Chakraborty is back with her new remake “Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi” from the 1983 film Masoom.

Originally composed by legendary RD Burman and written by Gulzar Saab, “Tujhse Naraz” has made a special place in everyone’s hearts over decades. Arpita’s Soulful take on this song definitely leaves a mark on the heart of the connoisseurs.

“Whenever I sing a Classic, the pressure to perform extra inevitability seeps in and I absolutely love that challenge. Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi is probably one of the most beautiful songs I have heard while growing up and honestly even today, it feels exactly the same. Such is the charm of a masterpiece, specially the lines by Gulzar Sir “Muskurau Kabhi Toh Lagta Hai, Jaise Hoton Pe Karz Rakha Hai” has deep philosophy and meaning. I try to live by these philosophies and that’s what the bigger purpose of an artist/ singer/ creator is. “

Arpita’s new song is available on Saregama Music and all the other reputed Audio Streaming Platforms Worldwide. We from the team of Radio and Music wish the gorgeous singer all the very best for her future endeavours.