Happy Birthday Sachin Saghvi: Lesser-known facts about the talented Music Composer

MUMBAI: As we celebrate the birthday of the talented music composer Sachin Sanghvi, let's delve into some lesser-known facts about him that add depth to his musical journey.
Birthday Rituals: Sachin Sanghvi cherishes a unique birthday tradition that brings him joy every year. His mother lovingly prepares his favorite delicacy, pani puri, as a special treat. This heartwarming ritual reflects the bond between Sachin and his family, reminding him of the simple pleasures that hold a special place in his heart.
Assisting Rajesh Roshan's : Sachin Sanghvi's career in music began with a fruitful period working as the renowned composer Rajesh Roshan's assistant. Working closely with such a revered person gave Sachin the opportunity to hone his trade, hone his compositional abilities, and comprehend the subtleties of making fascinating music.
Musical Family Legacy: Sachin's passion for music runs in the family. His daughter, following in her father's footsteps, has made her mark as a talented singer. Her rendition of the famous song "Ladki" has garnered acclaim and showcases the family's musical prowess across generations.
Theatre and Gujarati Music: Sachin Sanghvi spent years working with theatres, with a concentration on Gujarati music, before establishing himself in the mainstream music industry. He gained a profound love for the genre as a result of being exposed to Gujarati songs' rich cultural tapestry. Additionally, it gave him a distinct viewpoint and a creative sensibility that he now integrates into his compositions.
Classical Vocal Training for Decade : Years of diligent training are behind Sachin Sanghvi's extraordinary talent. He has spent a decade perfecting his skills in classical voice, immersing himself in the complexities of this beloved art form. His intense education has established a solid basis for his musical journey, adding depth and soulfulness to his songs.
MUMBAI: Roposo is India’s LIVE platform, owned by Glance, a subsidiary of InMobi that has more tread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) collaborates with the Music Composers read more
MUMBAI: As the sun went down on Day 2, a session on the present and future of creativity in adverread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more
MUMBAI: GrooveNexus Records, the new age music label, proudly announces that it has crossed the read more
MUMBAI: MTV Beats has announced Tulsi Kumar as the Artist of the Month for June, recognizing her exceptional talent and contributions to the music...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello is dating again months after she and ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes first sparked rumours of a romantic...read more
MUMBAI: Blackpink's Jennie Kim is taking time to recover. The singer was recently forced to exit the stage during Blackpink's Born Pink tour stop in...read more
MUMBAI: American hip hop icon Eminem's elder daughter Alaina Marie Scott, has married longtime partner Matt Moeller. Alaina, 30, recently took to...read more
MUMBAI: Madonna isn't one to shy away from a huge style transformation and her latest look has the songstress sporting a dramatic new hairstyle. The...read more