News |  14 Jun 2023 13:49 |  By RnMTeam

Happy Birthday Sachin Saghvi: Lesser-known facts about the talented Music Composer

MUMBAI: As we celebrate the birthday of the talented music composer Sachin Sanghvi, let's delve into some lesser-known facts about him that add depth to his musical journey.

Birthday Rituals: Sachin Sanghvi cherishes a unique birthday tradition that brings him joy every year. His mother lovingly prepares his favorite delicacy, pani puri, as a special treat. This heartwarming ritual reflects the bond between Sachin and his family, reminding him of the simple pleasures that hold a special place in his heart.

Assisting Rajesh Roshan's : Sachin Sanghvi's career in music began with a fruitful period working as the renowned composer Rajesh Roshan's assistant. Working closely with such a revered person gave Sachin the opportunity to hone his trade, hone his compositional abilities, and comprehend the subtleties of making fascinating music.

Musical Family Legacy: Sachin's passion for music runs in the family. His daughter, following in her father's footsteps, has made her mark as a talented singer. Her rendition of the famous song "Ladki" has garnered acclaim and showcases the family's musical prowess across generations.

Theatre and Gujarati Music: Sachin Sanghvi spent years working with theatres, with a concentration on Gujarati music, before establishing himself in the mainstream music industry. He gained a profound love for the genre as a result of being exposed to Gujarati songs' rich cultural tapestry. Additionally, it gave him a distinct viewpoint and a creative sensibility that he now integrates into his compositions.

Classical Vocal Training for Decade : Years of diligent training are behind Sachin Sanghvi's extraordinary talent. He has spent a decade perfecting his skills in classical voice, immersing himself in the complexities of this beloved art form. His intense education has established a solid basis for his musical journey, adding depth and soulfulness to his songs.

