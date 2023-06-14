Blackpink's Jennie exits concert due to her 'deteriorating condition'

MUMBAI: Blackpink's Jennie Kim is taking time to recover. The singer was recently forced to exit the stage during Blackpink's Born Pink tour stop in Australia due to her "deteriorating condition".
The girl group's label, YG Entertainment explained in a statement: "Jennie was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition. We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to all the fans who have shown their support for Blackpink and those who attended the event. We kindly ask for your understanding in this situation," reports People magazine.
The statement, accessed by People continued: "Jennie expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability."
YG Entertainment concluded the statement by adding that Jennie, 27, "assures that she will recover as soon as possible" and will do the "utmost to support Jennie's speedy recovery."
As per People, in a video captured by a fan, Jennie is seen dancing alongside her bandmates Ros', Lisa and Jisoo during a performance of 'Lovesick Girls'. Suddenly, Jennie turned around and walked down the steps to exit the stage as fans screamed: "We love you Jennie."
The pop star also shared an apology on her Instagram Stories writing: "Dear Melbourne Blinks, I am so sorry I wasn't able to finish the show on Sunday. I'm doing my best to recover atm (at the moment). Your understanding and support mean the world to me. Thank you everyone who came to our Melbourne show. Love you guys."
(SOURCE:IANS)
MUMBAI: Roposo is India’s LIVE platform, owned by Glance, a subsidiary of InMobi that has more tread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) collaborates with the Music Composers read more
MUMBAI: As the sun went down on Day 2, a session on the present and future of creativity in adverread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more
MUMBAI: GrooveNexus Records, the new age music label, proudly announces that it has crossed the read more
MUMBAI: American hip hop icon Eminem's elder daughter Alaina Marie Scott, has married longtime partner Matt Moeller. Alaina, 30, recently took to...read more
MUMBAI: Madonna isn't one to shy away from a huge style transformation and her latest look has the songstress sporting a dramatic new hairstyle. The...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Lil Nas X is said to have left the stage at New York's Flushing Meadows Corona Park "for about 5 to 10 minutes" at the beginning of...read more
MUMBAI: After delivering hits like “Paisa Yeh Paisa” “Tu Mile Dil Khile”, “Aao Huzoor Tumko”, “Aur Iss Dil Mein” and “Hai Isi Mei Pyar Ki Aabru”,...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello is dating again months after she and ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes first sparked rumours of a romantic...read more