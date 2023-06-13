RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Jun 2023 15:50 |  By RnMTeam

Taylor Swift 'wipes tears from her eyes' after performing emotional song

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift was seen wiping tears from her eyes after performing an emotional song about losing someone.

For night two of her 'The Eras Tour' in Detroit, Taylor, 33, left he fans in awe as she performed two surprise songs for the huge crowd, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

Each night on her sold-out American leg of her hotly-anticipated tour, Taylor has been singing her best-loved hits, with two surprise songs crooned every night she performs.

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', for night two in Detroit, Michigan, Taylor performed 'All You Had To Do Was Stay' from 1989 on the guitar and 'Breathe From Fearless' on the piano.

Performing the hit song, which she originally sung alongside Colbie Caillat, solo on piano, fans watching through social media live streams were quick to pick up on how emotional Taylor appeared as she seemingly wiped her face with her hand.

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to note how it looked as though Taylor "wiped a tear" after singing the melancholy hit.

"TAYLOR WIPED A TEAR AFTER BREATHE???? BYE IM UPSET (sic)," penned one fan who shared a video of the moment.

"She made it fall on the side of her face hidden onscreen godddd she's too talented," penned a second.

But someone else wasn't convinced and added: "Is she really wiping her tears or any hair strands sticking on her face?"

The song 'Breathe' is rather emotional though, and could have potentially brought up some feelings from a past relationship because of the lyrics.

(SOURCE:IANS)

Tags
Taylor Swift Colbie Caillat Singers music Songs
Related news
 | 13 Jun 2023

Sachet-Parampara's new release 'Deewani' features elements of electro-pop

MUMBAI:The music composer duo of Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, who are known for chartbusters such as 'Is Qadar', 'Chura Liya' and 'Mehendi Wale Haath', have released their new track titled 'Deewani'.

read more
 | 13 Jun 2023

Lil Nas X told concertgoers at Governors Ball he 'didn't want to be there'

MUMBAI: Rapper Lil Nas X is said to have left the stage at New York's Flushing Meadows Corona Park "for about 5 to 10 minutes" at the beginning of the show due to technical difficulties.

read more
 | 13 Jun 2023

Madonna stuns fans as with dramatic new hairstyle amid Sam Smith collaboration criticism

MUMBAI: Madonna isn't one to shy away from a huge style transformation and her latest look has the songstress sporting a dramatic new hairstyle.

read more
 | 13 Jun 2023

Singer Lana Del Rey quits Instagram

MUMBAI: The 'Summertime Sadness' hitmaker Lana Del Rey has said that she no longer requires to use the social media platform Instagram as her tour dates have been published and her dad Rob Grant's record 'Lost at Sea' - on which she features on two songs, 'Hollywood

read more
 | 13 Jun 2023

Armaan Malik's 'Hai Tu' from 'I Love You' captures 'the feeling of first meeting'

MUMBAI: Playback singer Armaan Malik, who is known for hit tracks such as 'Chale Aana', 'Bol Do Na Zara', has released a new song 'Hai Tu', from the upcoming film 'I Love You', which stars Rakul Preet Singh and Pavail Gulati.

read more

RnM Biz

The Present and Future of Creativity in Advertising: in Conversation with Kevin Swanepoel and Prasoon Joshi

MUMBAI: As the sun went down on Day 2, a session on the present and future of creativity in adverread more

Red FM Launches RJ Nalwa to Co-drive DL 935 with RJ Rohan

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more

Our live streamers' abilities to build authentic connections with users is key to building an ever-lasting community: Mansi Jain, Sr VP and GM - Roposo

Roposo, one of India's first live-entertainment commerce platformsread more

GrooveNexus Records Surpasses 3 Million YouTube Subscribers

MUMBAI: GrooveNexus Records, the new age music label, proudly announces that it has crossed the read more

Mirchi and Radio City unite to mark 20 Years of Radio in Delhi

Mirchi RJs Naved and RJ Sayema along with Radio City RJ Ginnie hosted a special one-time show...read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Lil Nas X told concertgoers at Governors Ball he 'didn't want to be there'

MUMBAI: Rapper Lil Nas X is said to have left the stage at New York's Flushing Meadows Corona Park "for about 5 to 10 minutes" at the beginning of...read more

2
Sachet-Parampara's new release 'Deewani' features elements of electro-pop

MUMBAI:The music composer duo of Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, who are known for chartbusters such as 'Is Qadar', 'Chura Liya' and 'Mehendi...read more

3
Radio City unveils vibrant new jingle to captivate young audiences

MUMBAI: Radio City has unveiled a vibrant new jingle 'City Ki Nayi Vibe', a modern rendition of the popular track 'Rag Rag Mein Daude City', to...read more

4
Singer Lana Del Rey quits Instagram

MUMBAI: The 'Summertime Sadness' hitmaker Lana Del Rey has said that she no longer requires to use the social media platform Instagram as her tour...read more

5
Madonna stuns fans as with dramatic new hairstyle amid Sam Smith collaboration criticism

MUMBAI: Madonna isn't one to shy away from a huge style transformation and her latest look has the songstress sporting a dramatic new hairstyle. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games