Radio City unveils vibrant new jingle to captivate young audiences

MUMBAI: Radio City has unveiled a vibrant new jingle 'City Ki Nayi Vibe', a modern rendition of the popular track 'Rag Rag Mein Daude City', to captivate Gen Z.
The jingle was launched in Dubai at Radio City's Business Titans event attended by Bollywood celebrities Suniel Shetty, Karishma Tanna, Kainaat Arora and Nimrat Kaur.
Understanding the pulse of its ever-evolving audience, Radio City crafted new station music to cater to the vivacious Gen Z audience who sought a coolness quotient in their experiences. The newly launched jingle has been designed to give the radio station a young, lively and fun-filled vibe that will strike a perfect chord with the audience across 39 markets.
With amazing energy, a contemporary sound, and an undeniable fun factor, the jingle promises to create an engaging and buoyant atmosphere.
Radio City's CEO Ashit Kukian said: "Our new jingle is set to augment our brand identity of delivering the best music and content experience, allowing us to stay ahead of the curve in meaningful ways."
Renowned singers Nikhita Gandhi and Divya Kumar have lent their captivating voices to the new jingle.
Nikhita, known for her superhit songs, expressed her excitement about being the voice of Radio City's new station sound. She praised the jingle's vibe and its perfect alignment with the aspirations and energy of young people.
Divya says the infectious new rendition of 'Rag Rag Mein Daude City' perfectly captures the essence of modernity and youthful vibrancy.
"I feel immensely privileged to have collaborated with Radio City and lend my voice to this project, as they constantly strive for excellence," Divya said.
For its South Indian listeners, Radio City has on-boarded several singers such as Krithika Nelson, Nikita Gandhi and Jithin Raj for Tamil; Shashank Sheshagiri and Sangeetha Rajeev for Kannada; Lalasa Rachapudi and L.V. Revanth for Telugu.
Radio City will incorporate the new station sound across various marketing channels to maximise its reach and effectiveness. Additionally, the jingle will be leveraged on various digital platforms, including social media channels, streaming platforms and its website.
"We will leverage these channels to engage with our audience, create a buzz, and encourage user-generated content around the jingle through contests, promotions and hook step challenges," Ashit said.
Ashit believes that the new jingle will reinforce Radio City's position as a trendsetter in the realm of radio entertainment and solidify its commitment to delivering innovative and engaging content.
Radio City hopes the jingle will generate excitement, increase engagement, and drive listenership. It aims to reinforce its position as India's premier radio network through this launch
(SOURCE:IANS)
MUMBAI: As the sun went down on Day 2, a session on the present and future of creativity in adverread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more
Roposo, one of India's first live-entertainment commerce platformsread more
MUMBAI: GrooveNexus Records, the new age music label, proudly announces that it has crossed the read more
Mirchi RJs Naved and RJ Sayema along with Radio City RJ Ginnie hosted a special one-time show...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Lil Nas X is said to have left the stage at New York's Flushing Meadows Corona Park "for about 5 to 10 minutes" at the beginning of...read more
MUMBAI:The music composer duo of Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, who are known for chartbusters such as 'Is Qadar', 'Chura Liya' and 'Mehendi...read more
MUMBAI: The 'Summertime Sadness' hitmaker Lana Del Rey has said that she no longer requires to use the social media platform Instagram as her tour...read more
MUMBAI: Madonna isn't one to shy away from a huge style transformation and her latest look has the songstress sporting a dramatic new hairstyle. The...read more
MUMBAI: The makers of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' have dropped a new song titled 'Aaj Ke Baad' featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, which is about pure...read more