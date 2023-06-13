Lil Nas X told concertgoers at Governors Ball he 'didn't want to be there'

MUMBAI: Rapper Lil Nas X is said to have left the stage at New York's Flushing Meadows Corona Park "for about 5 to 10 minutes" at the beginning of the show due to technical difficulties.
He told concertgoers at the Governors Ball music festival he didn't want to be there, reports 'Female First UK'.
'Page Six' also reported that after explaining his technical issues "he said he had a bad day and just didn't want to do it", according to a source.
Lil Nas X then performed "very begrudgingly" and "it was a total downer". The insider said: "Other sources who attended the concert told us Lil Nas X's dancers practically "had to carry the show' for the 'Old Town Road' singer because of ongoing issues with his mic", sources said.
They further mentioned, quoted by 'Female First UK', "We're told he was looking forward to performing at the fest, but grew frustrated on Sunday after experiencing the technical snafus."
One insider said: "There were a lot of logistics that were off, and it all accumulated onstage when the mic wasn't working. There were sound and technical difficulties for many artistes... it affected Lil Nas because he's a perfectionist, and this was a first for him."
The sources added Lil Nas' show is an "intricate full production" featuring "dancers, stage props, outfit changes".
(SOURCE:IANS)
MUMBAI: As the sun went down on Day 2, a session on the present and future of creativity in adverread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more
Roposo, one of India's first live-entertainment commerce platformsread more
MUMBAI: GrooveNexus Records, the new age music label, proudly announces that it has crossed the read more
Mirchi RJs Naved and RJ Sayema along with Radio City RJ Ginnie hosted a special one-time show...read more
MUMBAI:The music composer duo of Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, who are known for chartbusters such as 'Is Qadar', 'Chura Liya' and 'Mehendi...read more
MUMBAI: The makers of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' have dropped a new song titled 'Aaj Ke Baad' featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, which is about pure...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Lil Nas X is said to have left the stage at New York's Flushing Meadows Corona Park "for about 5 to 10 minutes" at the beginning of...read more
MUMBAI: Madonna isn't one to shy away from a huge style transformation and her latest look has the songstress sporting a dramatic new hairstyle. The...read more
MUMBAI: Global sensation Rego B,13 year old first and the youngest Indian artist creates an album of global chartbusters. With the blessings of his...read more