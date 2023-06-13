RadioandMusic
Harry Styles pauses Irish concert to help fan who had fallen over

MUMBAI: The 'As it Was' hitmaker Harry Styles paused his performance to assist a fan in the crowd at his Irish concert who had seemingly fallen over.

The 'Falling' singer was performing at Slane Castle in County Meath when he made sure the gig-goer was brought to safety after taking a tumble, reports 'Female First UK'.

Pointing in her direction, the former 'One Direction' star said in a clip circulated on social media: "Give her a bit of space and water. Is everybody else good? You good? Did you fall, is it slippy?"

After making sure she was safe, the 29-year-old pop star made a joke about his own accident in Ireland. He quipped about "the time I got head-butted in Tallaght".

As per 'Female First UK', so far this tour, Harry has helped fans come out, done gender reveals, and even drank out of his own shoe on the first night of the Australian leg.

The 'Kiwi' singer gave in after chants from the crowd at HBF Park in Perth in February and completed the Aussie tradition of doing a 'Shoey', drinking alcohol, usually beer, from one's own shoe.

He then proceeded to take off his sneaker before pouring an unknown drink into the shoe and shaking his head in disgust.

Harry told the crowd: "This is one of the most disgusting traditions I've ever witnessed."

The 'As It Was' hitmaker then did the deed and put his soggy shoe back on.

(SOURCE:IANS)

