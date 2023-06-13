RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news.
News |  13 Jun 2023 13:45 |  By RnMTeam

Britney is heartbroken over report claiming family, ex fear she's taking meth

MUMBAI:Britney Spears' rambling outbursts on social media have caused concerns amongst her fans, and Kevin Federline, the father of her two sons, admitted that he lives in fear of getting a phone call giving him "devastating news."

But, the singer has said that she is heartbroken over a report her family and ex-husband fear she is taking crystal meth, reports Female First UK.

Hours after the story broke, Britney said in a long Instagram post: "The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad ... This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn't make any sense to me for them to be saying that. With Preston saying 'she needs to listen to us before it's too late.' Do you remember every visit you came to my home, you went into your room and locked the door ???"

She further mentioned: "I never saw you guys. Jayden played the piano and we made music together. But the day I told him I wanted to see you guys more, I never saw you again. It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me a it breaks my heart and the news is so low. I've always felt like the news bullies me. It's sad because everyone sits back as if that's ok to make up lies to that extent ... Why am I told I have to sit back and rise above ??? When they all go so low ??? Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things either way I will be fine working out to Throb !!!"

As per Female First UK, Kevin, 45, had told documentary-maker Daphne Barak: "I fear she's on meth - I've been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up. It's terrifying. She is the mother of my boys. Every time the telephone rings, I fear that there will be devastating news. I don't want the boys to wake up one morning and find their mother has taken an overdose."

Daphne, who has spent nine months working with Kevin, Britney's sons, her parents, and her brother for a new documentary, also wrote in the Mail on Sunday newspaper the boys refuse to meet with Britney because they claimed to have seen drugs being delivered to her house.

(SOURCE:IANS)

Britney Spears Kevin Federline Songs Singer music
