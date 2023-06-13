RadioandMusic
News |  13 Jun 2023 14:54 |  By RnMTeam

Asees Kaur of 'Raataan Lambiyan' fame set to perform in UK before 3,000 fans

MUMBAI:Playback singer Asees Kaur, who shot to fame for songs like 'Raataan Lambiyan', 'Akh Lad Jaave' and others, is set to perform in the UK on July 9.

The singer will perform for three hours with the setlist comprising 'Akh Lad Jaavea', 'Raatan Lambiyaan', 'Makhna', 'Pachtaoge' and 'Ve Maahi'.

The singer will perform at Indigo at the O2 venue. The event will be presented and produced by Rock On Music and the event is expected to witness a footfall of 3,000 fans.

The singer said that she will also be creating and presenting unique renditions of other compositions such as late Sidhu Moosewala's '295', Abida Parveen's 'Tu Jhoom' and Diljit Dosanjh's 'Ikk Kudi'.

"This is my first ever UK concert and I'm super excited. I have created a bespoke performance that comprises some well-choreographed desi dance renditions, coupled with some peppy Punjabi numbers and for the very first time, I will perform a Sufi set as well," the singer said.

"I'm already getting so many requests from my UK fans for the songs that they want me to perform live and 'Raatan Lambiyan' tops the list. All my fans in London you guys are in for a real treat and I can't wait to meet you all up close and personal," she said.

(SOURCE:IANS)

