RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Jun 2023 15:47 |  By RnMTeam

Armaan Malik's 'Hai Tu' from 'I Love You' captures 'the feeling of first meeting'

MUMBAI: Playback singer Armaan Malik, who is known for hit tracks such as 'Chale Aana', 'Bol Do Na Zara', has released a new song 'Hai Tu', from the upcoming film 'I Love You', which stars Rakul Preet Singh and Pavail Gulati.

Composed by Gaurav Chatterji and with lyrics penned by Ginny Diwan, 'Hai Tu' is a romantic song that speaks about the first encounter between two individuals.

Expressing his excitement about the release, Armaan said: "'Hai Tu' is an easy-breezy love song that captures the feeling of the first meeting between a guy and a girl. The amalgamation of Gaurav Chatterji's music and Ginny Diwan's lyrics beautifully enhance the dreaminess factor of the song."

"I'm glad that I get to sing such varied and different songs and collaborate with musicians I haven't worked with before. I hope all my listeners love this new tune!" he added.

'I Love You', written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nikhil Mahajan, is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterpal, and Gaurav Bose. It is a romantic thriller and is taking the direct-to-digital route premiere as it drop on June 16 on JioCinema.

(SOURCE:IANS)

Tags
Armaan Malik Rakul Preet Singh Pavail Gulati Gaurav Chatterji Ginny Diwan music Songs
Related news
 | 13 Jun 2023

Sachet-Parampara's new release 'Deewani' features elements of electro-pop

MUMBAI:The music composer duo of Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, who are known for chartbusters such as 'Is Qadar', 'Chura Liya' and 'Mehendi Wale Haath', have released their new track titled 'Deewani'.

read more
 | 13 Jun 2023

Lil Nas X told concertgoers at Governors Ball he 'didn't want to be there'

MUMBAI: Rapper Lil Nas X is said to have left the stage at New York's Flushing Meadows Corona Park "for about 5 to 10 minutes" at the beginning of the show due to technical difficulties.

read more
 | 13 Jun 2023

Madonna stuns fans as with dramatic new hairstyle amid Sam Smith collaboration criticism

MUMBAI: Madonna isn't one to shy away from a huge style transformation and her latest look has the songstress sporting a dramatic new hairstyle.

read more
 | 13 Jun 2023

Singer Lana Del Rey quits Instagram

MUMBAI: The 'Summertime Sadness' hitmaker Lana Del Rey has said that she no longer requires to use the social media platform Instagram as her tour dates have been published and her dad Rob Grant's record 'Lost at Sea' - on which she features on two songs, 'Hollywood

read more
 | 13 Jun 2023

Taylor Swift 'wipes tears from her eyes' after performing emotional song

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift was seen wiping tears from her eyes after performing an emotional song about losing someone.

read more

RnM Biz

The Present and Future of Creativity in Advertising: in Conversation with Kevin Swanepoel and Prasoon Joshi

MUMBAI: As the sun went down on Day 2, a session on the present and future of creativity in adverread more

Red FM Launches RJ Nalwa to Co-drive DL 935 with RJ Rohan

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more

Our live streamers' abilities to build authentic connections with users is key to building an ever-lasting community: Mansi Jain, Sr VP and GM - Roposo

Roposo, one of India's first live-entertainment commerce platformsread more

GrooveNexus Records Surpasses 3 Million YouTube Subscribers

MUMBAI: GrooveNexus Records, the new age music label, proudly announces that it has crossed the read more

Mirchi and Radio City unite to mark 20 Years of Radio in Delhi

Mirchi RJs Naved and RJ Sayema along with Radio City RJ Ginnie hosted a special one-time show...read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Madonna stuns fans as with dramatic new hairstyle amid Sam Smith collaboration criticism

MUMBAI: Madonna isn't one to shy away from a huge style transformation and her latest look has the songstress sporting a dramatic new hairstyle. The...read more

2
Lil Nas X told concertgoers at Governors Ball he 'didn't want to be there'

MUMBAI: Rapper Lil Nas X is said to have left the stage at New York's Flushing Meadows Corona Park "for about 5 to 10 minutes" at the beginning of...read more

3
Sachet-Parampara's new release 'Deewani' features elements of electro-pop

MUMBAI:The music composer duo of Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, who are known for chartbusters such as 'Is Qadar', 'Chura Liya' and 'Mehendi...read more

4
Asees Kaur of 'Raataan Lambiyan' fame set to perform in UK before 3,000 fans

MUMBAI:Playback singer Asees Kaur, who shot to fame for songs like 'Raataan Lambiyan', 'Akh Lad Jaave' and others, is set to perform in the UK on...read more

5
Taylor Swift 'wipes tears from her eyes' after performing emotional song

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift was seen wiping tears from her eyes after performing an emotional song about losing someone. For night two of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games