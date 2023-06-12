Times Music announces its debut into Bhojpuri music with the release of a song sung by Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh

MUMBAI: Times Music expands its presence in Bhojpuri music with the launch of the fresh new song 'Odhani Hata Ke' by Bhojpuri megastars Pawan Singh and Shilpi Raj. Pawan Singh features in the song video alongside famed Bhojpuri actress Shalu Singh.
"Odhani Hata Ke" is a fun song with groovy melody that will get your feet thumping. The song is already a hit, with over 1 million views in the first 8 hours of its release on YouTube, and it is one of the most listened songs.
Commenting on the launch of new segment Mandar Thakur, COO, Times Music said that, Commenting on the launch of a brand-new industry "Times Music is excited to have our Bhojpuri music foray launched at the hands of one of the most epic stars of the Bhojpuri music industry Pawan Singh. We look forward to working together with Bhojpuri artists to create some exciting music.”
Commenting on the release of this song, Pawan Singh said, “I am happy to be associated with Times Music and I am looking forward to create many more songs ‘Odhani Hata Ke’ being the first one to release”.
'Odhani hata Ke’ is Times Music Bhojpuri’s exclusive release and is available on Times Music's YouTube channel. You can also enjoy it on all streaming platforms!
