Shivangi's next outings: Balaji show 'Barsaatein', music video with Ankit

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi, who became a household name with her character Naira in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', will soon be seen on a new show titled 'Barsaatein'.
The actress said the shoot for the show, which is being produced by Balaji for Sony TV, has already started. "The audience will get to see the show soon," she said.
Shivangi was parting with this information at the trailer launch of the Amazon miniTV show, 'Badtameez Dil', starring Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra. She said: "It looked quite promising from its trailer and I am sure the series will be amazing. Barun and Ridhi are two great actors."
The actress was seen in action in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12', so who is she cheering for this season? "As most people know, I don't have many friends in the Industry. So none of my friends are there this season. But yes, I want to wish everyone well."
Shivangi's upcoming show 'Barsaatein' will see her in a double role in the show. Kushal Tandon has been paired opposite her.
The actress will also be soon seen in 'Baarish Aayi Hai', a music video with Ankit Gupta. The song is sung by Rito Riba to the music of Rajat Nagpal and the heartfelt lyrics are by Rana Sotal.
(SOURCE:IANS)
MUMBAI: As the sun went down on Day 2, a session on the present and future of creativity in adverread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more
Roposo, one of India's first live-entertainment commerce platformsread more
MUMBAI: GrooveNexus Records, the new age music label, proudly announces that it has crossed the read more
Mirchi RJs Naved and RJ Sayema along with Radio City RJ Ginnie hosted a special one-time show...read more
MUMBAI: Actress Sherlyn Chopra says her rap song 'Yeh Karte Hain Judge' speaks volumes about the double standards that society has become used to....read more
MUMBAI: Shakira has reignited rumours she is dating Formula 1 racing driver Lewis Hamilton after the pair were spotted looking rather cosy for the...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-actress Selena Gomez isn't scared to talk about being single. The actress recently, through TikTok, poked fun at the highs and lows of...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Munawar, who has just dropped his album 'Madari', credits late actor Irrfan Khan for inspiring him. Talking about the same, he shared...read more
MUMBAI:Hitmakers Jasleen Royal and Arijit Singh have joined forces for the former's upcoming romantic song. The two had earlier collaborated for the...read more