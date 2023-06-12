Sherlyn Chopra says her rap songs speaks about double standards of society

MUMBAI: Actress Sherlyn Chopra says her rap song 'Yeh Karte Hain Judge' speaks volumes about the double standards that society has become used to.
The song is said to be based on the constant and consistent harsh judgment that the actress has been subjected to due to her unconventional career moves and life choices.
Asked whether her rap song will make any shocking revelations, the feisty 34-year-old actress replied, "It's for you to find out! My upcoming rap song speaks volumes about the double standards that our society has become used to. It's not easy to believe in oneself. It takes years and years of effort, struggle, hard work, rejections, judgment, betrayals, heartbreaks to discover one's self worth and to hold on to it no matter what!
"The crux of my rap music video is based on the quintessential need to live life with faith and belief in oneself."
Sharing details about the rap song, Sherlyn says, "The rap song which has been shot on the outskirts of Mumbai is a fast paced song with speed and swag and I'm sure it's going to be loved immensely especially by the youth!"
"I have poured my heart and soul in the rap song and its music video! I have been following a strict workout routine to stay in great shape for this rap song."
(SOURCE:IANS)
