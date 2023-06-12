Jasleen Royal, Arijit Singh collaborate for 'passion project' romantic song

MUMBAI:Hitmakers Jasleen Royal and Arijit Singh have joined forces for the former's upcoming romantic song.
The two had earlier collaborated for the track 'Mitra Re' from Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Runway 34'. Jasleen has not only composed and sung the number but also produced the music video.
Jasleen shared: "It is a very special song for me, I am not only composing and singing it but also producing the music video. It is my passion project and naturally wanted the best of the best for my song, which is when I asked Arijit to sing for my song. He was extremely sweet and responded instantly saying he's on board."
She said that Arijit is loved for his magical and soulful voice that resonates with the audience everywhere.
"I have been an admirer of his work and as an artist he always inspires me to do better. Even for our song, when he recorded it and I heard it, I was blown away by his rendition."
"He is not only a great artist with an incredible hold over his art but also a gem of a human being with a huge heart. I am very grateful to him for doing the song and his support throughout."
The duo would mark their first romantic song with Jasleen's upcoming composition for an independent single.
Other details about the track are yet under wraps.
(SOURCE:IANS)
MUMBAI: As the sun went down on Day 2, a session on the present and future of creativity in adverread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more
Roposo, one of India's first live-entertainment commerce platformsread more
MUMBAI: GrooveNexus Records, the new age music label, proudly announces that it has crossed the read more
Mirchi RJs Naved and RJ Sayema along with Radio City RJ Ginnie hosted a special one-time show...read more
MUMBAI: The iconic track 'Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye' from the film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was half shot by a duplicate of superstar Salman Khan, reveals...read more
MUMBAI: Actress Sherlyn Chopra says her rap song 'Yeh Karte Hain Judge' speaks volumes about the double standards that society has become used to....read more
MUMBAI: The Indonesian-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Stephanie Poetri has released her bold and delightfully cheeky new single “...read more
MUMBAI: The makers of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' have dropped a new song titled 'Aaj Ke Baad' featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, which is about pure...read more
MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi, who became a household name with her character Naira in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', will soon be seen on a new show titled...read more