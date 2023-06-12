RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Jun 2023 17:04 |  By RnMTeam

Jasleen Royal, Arijit Singh collaborate for 'passion project' romantic song

MUMBAI:Hitmakers Jasleen Royal and Arijit Singh have joined forces for the former's upcoming romantic song.

The two had earlier collaborated for the track 'Mitra Re' from Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Runway 34'. Jasleen has not only composed and sung the number but also produced the music video.

Jasleen shared: "It is a very special song for me, I am not only composing and singing it but also producing the music video. It is my passion project and naturally wanted the best of the best for my song, which is when I asked Arijit to sing for my song. He was extremely sweet and responded instantly saying he's on board."

She said that Arijit is loved for his magical and soulful voice that resonates with the audience everywhere.

"I have been an admirer of his work and as an artist he always inspires me to do better. Even for our song, when he recorded it and I heard it, I was blown away by his rendition."

"He is not only a great artist with an incredible hold over his art but also a gem of a human being with a huge heart. I am very grateful to him for doing the song and his support throughout."

The duo would mark their first romantic song with Jasleen's upcoming composition for an independent single.

Other details about the track are yet under wraps.

(SOURCE:IANS)

Tags
Jasleen Royal Arijit Singh Ajay Devgn Singers music Songs
Related news
 | 12 Jun 2023

Shakira drops new hint of dating F1 racer Lewis Hamilton amid romance rumours

MUMBAI: Shakira has reignited rumours she is dating Formula 1 racing driver Lewis Hamilton after the pair were spotted looking rather cosy for the second time in a week.

read more
 | 12 Jun 2023

Munawar says late Irrfan Khan was the inspiration behind his song 'Madari'

MUMBAI: Singer Munawar, who has just dropped his album 'Madari', credits late actor Irrfan Khan for inspiring him.

read more
 | 12 Jun 2023

Shivangi's next outings: Balaji show 'Barsaatein', music video with Ankit

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi, who became a household name with her character Naira in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', will soon be seen on a new show titled 'Barsaatein'.

read more
 | 12 Jun 2023

Farah says half of Salman's song 'Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye' was shot with a duplicate

MUMBAI: The iconic track 'Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye' from the film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was half shot by a duplicate of superstar Salman Khan, reveals choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan.

read more
 | 12 Jun 2023

Song 'Aaj Ke Baad' from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' has tunes of pure love

MUMBAI: The makers of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' have dropped a new song titled 'Aaj Ke Baad' featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, which is about pure love.

read more

RnM Biz

The Present and Future of Creativity in Advertising: in Conversation with Kevin Swanepoel and Prasoon Joshi

MUMBAI: As the sun went down on Day 2, a session on the present and future of creativity in adverread more

Red FM Launches RJ Nalwa to Co-drive DL 935 with RJ Rohan

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more

Our live streamers' abilities to build authentic connections with users is key to building an ever-lasting community: Mansi Jain, Sr VP and GM - Roposo

Roposo, one of India's first live-entertainment commerce platformsread more

GrooveNexus Records Surpasses 3 Million YouTube Subscribers

MUMBAI: GrooveNexus Records, the new age music label, proudly announces that it has crossed the read more

Mirchi and Radio City unite to mark 20 Years of Radio in Delhi

Mirchi RJs Naved and RJ Sayema along with Radio City RJ Ginnie hosted a special one-time show...read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Farah says half of Salman's song 'Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye' was shot with a duplicate

MUMBAI: The iconic track 'Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye' from the film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was half shot by a duplicate of superstar Salman Khan, reveals...read more

2
Sherlyn Chopra says her rap songs speaks about double standards of society

MUMBAI: Actress Sherlyn Chopra says her rap song 'Yeh Karte Hain Judge' speaks volumes about the double standards that society has become used to....read more

3
Stephanie Poetri releases her new single “Astrologically Illogical” out now

MUMBAI: The Indonesian-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Stephanie Poetri has released her bold and delightfully cheeky new single “...read more

4
Song 'Aaj Ke Baad' from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' has tunes of pure love

MUMBAI: The makers of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' have dropped a new song titled 'Aaj Ke Baad' featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, which is about pure...read more

5
Shivangi's next outings: Balaji show 'Barsaatein', music video with Ankit

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi, who became a household name with her character Naira in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', will soon be seen on a new show titled...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games