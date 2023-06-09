RadioandMusic
News |  09 Jun 2023 14:23 |  By RnMTeam

Papon's new track "Woh Kahani" from the film "1920 Horrors of the Heart" is Out Now!

MUMBAI: Voice of Assam singer, Papon, known for his mega-hit melodies like "Jiyein Kyun" and "Moh Moh Ke Dhaage," has once again mesmerized music lovers with his latest song, "Woh Kahani," from the highly anticipated horror film, "1920 Horrors of the Heart." The song has already received immense praise for its music and soulful vocals.

"Woh Kahani" is beautifully composed by Puneet Dixit, with heartfelt lyrics penned by Shweta Bothra. Papon's enchanting voice creates the magic for the listeners. The song beautifully portrays the feelings of separation and longing for loved ones. Papon's soulful vocals convey the emotions of love and loss.

Speaking about the song, Papon said, "It's always a wonderful experience to sing a song like this. I truly had a great space to work in, thanks to Puneet who provided me with creative freedom to do what I do best. The cherry on the cake was when Bhatt Sahab (Mahesh Bhatt) himself personally came to the studio. He took me through the journey and explained the essence of the song. While I was recording, he was present on the other side of the room, guiding me through the emotions. It becomes so much easier to capture the mood when the person in front of you is completely involved. Everyone present during the recording was fully immersed in the story, feeling every word sung. Bhatt Sahab is a true professional with an amazing mind and a childlike heart. The way he guided me while I sang was an unforgettable experience."

Papon also shared his thoughts on collaborating with Vikram Bhatt, stating, "From the very beginning, when I shared a rough recording to convey my vision of the song, Vikram Bhatt understood exactly what I wanted to convey and how I perceived the song. It was truly remarkable to work with such a dedicated team where everyone was fully committed to the project. The synergy between all of us was exceptional, and it was a pleasure to be part of a team that shared a unified vision and put their hearts into making the song a success."

Directed by Krishna Bhatt and written by Mahesh Bhatt, "1920 Horrors of the Heart" stars Avika Gor and Rahul Dev in the lead roles. The film is set to hit theaters on June 23.

