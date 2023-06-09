Huge! Sachin - Jigar’s ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke tops Billboard India list

MUMBAI: Truly in their best career phase right now, music duo Sachin - Jigar are being credited for various hits. Winning hearts with their recent composition ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ for romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sachin - Jigar have another reason to celebrate. Making it to the Billboard India list top 25 songs list, ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ has grabbed the #1 spot, becoming the most streamed and loved song in India right now.

Additionally, their another blockbuster song ‘Apna Bana Le’ from Bhediya has also made to the Billboard India list, sitting at the 12th spot.

Ecstatic with the same, Sachin - Jigar said in an official statement, “We are grateful and overjoyed that ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ has been showered with so much love. It feels great to see the audiences resonate with the song. It’s an honour that ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ has made it to #1 spot on Billboard India list alongwith ‘Apna Bana Le’ on #12. We are grateful for all the love and look forward to making more such music for our listeners.”

‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ marks yet another successful collaboration between Sachin - Jigar and Amitabh Bhattacharya.