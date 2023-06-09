RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Jun 2023 16:00 |  By RnMTeam

Chart-Toppers Return: After Malang Sajna, Sachet-Parampara brace to make you their 'Deewani'!

MUMBAI: Whenever the name Sachet-Parampara is mentioned, it instantly evokes thoughts of their chart-topping hits. Once again, this talented duo, who brought us the superhit track 'Malang Sajna,' is ready to captivate audiences with their magical melodies in their upcoming offering, ‘Deewani’ presented by Bhushan Kumar & T-Series.

As the duo continue to transcend the realm of conventional music, prepare to embark on a melodic journey like no other as the song releases on 13th of June, promising to be another one of their musical masterpieces. Sung and composed by Sachet-Parampara themselves, this musical gem offers a unique fusion of enchanting music and heartfelt lyrics penned by Kumaar, guaranteeing an unforgettable experience directed by Adil Shaikh.

With the poster now out, fans can look forward to immersing themselves in the captivating world of 'Deewani' and indulging in the magic created by the duo.

Tags
Sachet-Parampara music Songs
Related news
 | 09 Jun 2023

'Geejaga Hakki' from Coke Studio is inspired by tales of king Harishchandra

MUMBAI: The recently released song 'Geejaga Hakki' from Coke Studio Bharat, which is about truth and justice, draws inspiration from various retellings of Raja Harishchandra's story, including the 1965 film 'Satya Harishchandra'.

read more
 | 09 Jun 2023

'Aarohi' – A Two Day Festival of Classical Music – 21 years of featuring young Turks of Indian Classical Music

MUMBAI: Pancham Nishad, one of India's premier music organisation, is pleased to announce the 21st edition of its flagship event, 'Aarohi' - A Festival of Rising Stars.

read more
 | 09 Jun 2023

The Aces Deliver Third Album 'I've Loved You For So Long'

MUMBAI: Beloved indie-pop quartet The Aces today kicked off Pride month with the release of their highly-anticipated third studio album, 'I’ve Loved You For So Long' on Red Bull Records.

read more
 | 09 Jun 2023

Huge! Sachin - Jigar’s ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke tops Billboard India list

MUMBAI: Truly in their best career phase right now, music duo Sachin - Jigar are being credited for various hits. Winning hearts with their recent composition ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ for romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sachin - Jigar have another reason to celebrate.

read more
 | 09 Jun 2023

Marico’s Saffola Masala Oats in partnership with ZEE5 collaborates with top TV celebrities for a Karara Jawaab moment

MUMBAI: Marico Limited’s Saffola Masala Oats has announced its exciting new ‘Munchy Cravings Ka Karara Jawaab’ campaign to promote its Karara Crunch variant.

read more

RnM Biz

The Present and Future of Creativity in Advertising: in Conversation with Kevin Swanepoel and Prasoon Joshi

MUMBAI: As the sun went down on Day 2, a session on the present and future of creativity in adverread more

Red FM Launches RJ Nalwa to Co-drive DL 935 with RJ Rohan

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more

Our live streamers' abilities to build authentic connections with users is key to building an ever-lasting community: Mansi Jain, Sr VP and GM - Roposo

Roposo, one of India's first live-entertainment commerce platformsread more

GrooveNexus Records Surpasses 3 Million YouTube Subscribers

MUMBAI: GrooveNexus Records, the new age music label, proudly announces that it has crossed the read more

Mirchi and Radio City unite to mark 20 Years of Radio in Delhi

Mirchi RJs Naved and RJ Sayema along with Radio City RJ Ginnie hosted a special one-time show...read more

top# 5 articles

1
'Geejaga Hakki' from Coke Studio is inspired by tales of king Harishchandra

MUMBAI: The recently released song 'Geejaga Hakki' from Coke Studio Bharat, which is about truth and justice, draws inspiration from various...read more

2
Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse Soundtrack from and Inspired by the Motion Picture

MUMBAI: GRAMMY Award-nominated diamond-certified superstar producer Metro Boomin has certified his legacy in the comic and film universe as it is...read more

3
Aparna Nayr and Badshah Groovy Dance In The New BTS Video Of ISSA VIBE From Bloody Daddy Is Your Cure To Midweek Blues Today- Check Now

MUMBAI: Aparna Nayr, a rising actress, has recently made a remarkable entry into the film industry with her debut film "Bloody Daddy. She is making...read more

4
Preetika Rao interviews spiritual youth icon Jaya Kishori on her YouTube channel

MUMBAI: Preetika Rao, renowned for her stellar performances in television shows like "Beintehaa" on Colors and "Love Ka Hai Intezaar" on Star Plus,...read more

5
Huge! Sachin - Jigar’s ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke tops Billboard India list

MUMBAI: Truly in their best career phase right now, music duo Sachin - Jigar are being credited for various hits. Winning hearts with their recent...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games