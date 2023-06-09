RadioandMusic
News |  09 Jun 2023 14:33 |  By RnMTeam

Aparna Nayr and Badshah Groovy Dance In The New BTS Video Of ISSA VIBE From Bloody Daddy Is Your Cure To Midweek Blues Today- Check Now

MUMBAI: Aparna Nayr, a rising actress, has recently made a remarkable entry into the film industry with her debut film "Bloody Daddy. She is making waves not only with her acting skills but also with her collaboration on the highly anticipated song "ISSA VIBE" alongside renowned rapper Badshah.

Seeing the chemistry and incredible love for the song Issa Vibe, Times Music gave a treat to the fans by sharing the making of the video on their official youtube handle, and we just can't take our eyes off our scintillating beauty Aparna Nayr who is vibing with Badhshah in a perfect bridal avatar, which is still making us guess over her character, but check out what the actress has to say on her song Issa Vibe.

Aparna Nayr expressed her joy in sharing the screen with Badshah and Shahid Kapoor, two iconic figures for her debut film, the actress revealed "Working on the song Issa Vibe was an incredible experience, describing it as a true "vibe." The chemistry that we have tried creating in the video is a very palpable, promising, and energetic performance. I really can't wait for my audience to see what magic we have created."

Aparna went on to say, "The lively sets, energetic choreography, and electrifying presence all contribute to creating an unforgettable visual spectacle. It's clear that the team behind "ISSA VIBE" has put in tremendous effort to deliver a song that has resonated with audiences and has left them grooving to its infectious beats."

The song and the hook step is definitely going to be on the loop and we can't wait to see what is actually Aparna's strong connection in the film with Shahid Kapoor and other, for that just stay tuned to Jio cinemas on 9th June 2023.

"Bloody Daddy" has already generated significant buzz in the film industry because of its compelling storyline and star-studded cast. Directed by renowned filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar the movie revolves around a gripping tale of crime, family dynamics, and redemption. Bloody Daddy has a stellar cast including the likes of Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Rajeev Khandelwal, Diana Penty, and Ankur Bhatia.

Aparna Nayr's fans eagerly await the release of her debut film Bloody Daddy as it marks a significant milestone in her career.

