'Aarohi' – A Two Day Festival of Classical Music – 21 years of featuring young Turks of Indian Classical Music

MUMBAI: Pancham Nishad, one of India's premier music organisation, is pleased to announce the 21st edition of its flagship event, 'Aarohi' - A Festival of Rising Stars. The festival, which aims to promote and showcase some of the country's most talented young musicians, has become a cultural landmark over the years and is eagerly awaited by music lovers from all over the country.

Since its inception in 2002, over 130 musicians have performed at 'Aarohi,' making it one of the most important platforms for young artists to showcase their skills. The festival is being held at the prestigious Y.B. Chavan Auditorium, Nariman Point, Mumbai, on the 6th and 7th of May 2023, starting at 6 PM.

The two-day festival will feature an impressive lineup of young musicians from across India.

On Saturday, 6th May 2023 the festival will commence with a vocal performance by Sanika Kulkarni, followed by Rohit Deo on Tabla Solo, and Siddhartha Belmannu on Vocal.

Sanika Kulkarni is a third-generation Hindustani classical vocalist who began training with her father, Sarod maestro Pandit Rajan Kulkarni, at age five. She honed her skills with Veena Sahasrabuddhe, specializing in Gwalior gayaki techniques such as swar lagaav, raag vistaar, and gamak. Kulkarni is currently under the tutelage of Omkar Dadarkar

Rohit Deo is an accomplished tabla player with a family background in music. He has received extensive training in tabla from his father, Pt. Mukundraj Deo, a renowned tabla maestro, for a period of 14 years. Rohit's grandmother, Dr. Sau. Manjiri Deo is an internationally acclaimed Kathak dancer.

Siddhartha Belmannu, a gifted musician hailing from Karkala, Karnataka, has astounded audiences with his exceptional talent in Carnatic and Hindustani classical music, Recognized for his three-octave voice at a young age, He has been training under the tutelage of renowned music maestros such as Sri. P. R. Manjunath and Pandit Vinayak Torvi, in the Gurukul system for the past 8 years.

On Sunday, 7th May 2023, the festival will conclude with performances by Shruti Vishwakarma on Vocal, Shadaj Godkhindi on Flute, and Armaan Khan on Vocal.

Shruti Vishwakarma, a rising star in Indian classical music, was introduced to the art form at age four by her grandfather, Shri Narayanshastri Godbole, a nationally recognized Kirtankar. She received training from her mother, Smt. Jayanti Vishwakarma, and her father, Shri Ganapatrao Vishwakarma, are both renowned singers of Kirana Gharana. Shruti further refined her skills under the guidance of Dr. Smt. Veena Sahasrabudhe of Gwalior Gharana and later from Pt. Kedar Bodas of Agra and Bhendi Bazaar Gharana in traditional gurukul-style training at the Dr. Gangubai Hangal Gurukul in Hubli.

Shadaj Godkhindi was fortunate to be born into a lineage of renowned musicians, including his father Pandit Pravin Godkhindi, and grandfather Pandit Venkatesh Godkhindi. His innate musical abilities became apparent at a very young age, impressing his family as he spent hours playing with electronic tablas and tanpuras. Even as a toddler, he displayed a keen sense of shruthi and laya, showcasing his exceptional ear for music.

Armaan Khan, son and disciple of Ustad Rashid Khan, is a talented singer who can perform classical and progressive music with ease. He is also a skilled guitar player, blending classical and contemporary music to create a unique sound. Armaan has become a prominent figure in the music industry and is known for his soulful renditions and captivating stage presence.

Pancham Nishad appeals to all music lovers to come and be a part of this musical celebration and encourage young artistes who are the future custodians and beacons of Indian performing arts.

"Aarohi is not just a festival, but a celebration of India's rich musical heritage and the young talent that carries it forward," said Shri. Shashi Vyas, Director, Pancham Nishad. "We are honoured to have reached the 21st edition of the festival, and we hope that this year's performances will be as inspiring and memorable as ever."

Join us for an unforgettable two-day celebration of Indian performing arts at 'Aarohi' - A Festival of Rising Stars.

Tickets are available at www.bookmyshow.com, with prices ranging from INR 100, 200 to INR 300.