Ghazals Galore at the NCPA with Chandan Dass

MUMBAI: In the world of music, Ghazal has always been considered a rich music genre. In style and content, due to its highly allusive nature, the Ghazal has proved capable of an extraordinary variety of expression around its central themes of love and separation. Chandan Dass, connoisseur of ghazal is going to present a bouquet of ghazals composed by some classic poets like Bashir Badr and Nida Fazli, along with works of contemporary poets like Payam Saeedi, Ibrahim Ashq, and Azeem Malik on Friday, 16th June at Experimental Theatre, NCPA.

Chandan Dass aims to give the audiences good music and to reach out to people and touch their hearts. His compositions and ghazals are of a high order and the rendering is well-balanced, flawless, and of clear diction. "My ghazals are highly influenced by the legendary Ghulam Ali Khan saab, I over the years have gradually realized that people did not understand Urdu as much, so in our performance at the NCPA, we choose easy words with deep meanings and weave them together to create soulful ghazals which will leave the audience spellbound."

Dr. Suvarnalata Rao, Head of Indian Music at the NCPA, shares, "There is a special connection between the poetic form of ghazal and music. This is because the form of Ghazal is based on the definite metre and therefore, lends itself beautifully to be set in a musical frame; further enhancing its emotional appeal. We at the NCPA, strive to promote all genres of Indian music: from classical, and semi-classical to light, and therefore we are fortunate to have with us a prominent exponent of ghazal, Shri Chandan Dass who was trained under maestros like Moosa Khan ji and Mani Prasad ji to perform at our venue."

Dass believes ghazals are not much in demand these days. However, it will never become extinct. Its style and type might change over time, but it will always be appreciated.

Yaadein: A Bouquet of Ghazals

By Chandan Dass & group

When: Friday, June 16, 2023, 6.30 pm

Where: Experimental Theatre

Tickets: Book My Show

