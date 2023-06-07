RadioandMusic
News |  07 Jun 2023 12:28 |  By RnMTeam

Rapper Lil Tjay livestreams himself on Instagram while getting arrested in Manhattan

MUMBAI: Rapper Lil Tjay has just been arrested again and it was all documented on Instagram Live.

He was arrested for the second time this year on Tuesday, June 6, reports aceshowbiz.com.

On Tuesday afternoon, the 22-year-old turned on his Instagram Live. But instead of greeting his fans, he showed the ordeal to his followers. In the video which has since been reposted online, he's seen telling cops to "not touch" him and asking why he's arrested.

"Nah. Do not touch me, bro," Lil Tjay told officers while standing next to his car.

"What am I under arrest for?" When one of the officers told him to turn around, he responded, "No, n***a. No, bro. Hell no. What's in the car? I don't know what's in the car. Don't touch me. There's no firearm in the car."

His phone ended up in someone else's hand as Lil Tjay was being surrounded by cops. Some people in the crowd were heard telling him to stop resisting arrest.

After the video went viral, Lil Tjay's attorney Dawn Florio released a statement addressing his arrest. The attorney said the rapper was filming a music video in Manhattan when the police arrived and arrested him for reckless endangerment. It is unclear what led to the arrest, but his lawyer has asserted that it was not for gun possession.

"Lil Tjay was arrested by the police in New York City while he was on Instagram Live," the lawyer said in the statement.

"He was filming a snippet for a music video. My client was not arrested for firing a loaded firearm or possessing a loaded firearm. The arrest charge was Reckless Endangerment."

Just days before his arrest, Lil Tjay appeared to be involved in a scuffle at Hot 97's Summer Jam on Sunday. A video showed him attempting to fight someone backstage at UBS Arena in New York, before his security restrained him.

"You're gonna get fired," Lil Tjay repeated as he tried to break free from the bodyguard's grasp.

"Do not touch me."

Someone who narrated the video claimed whoever the "Brothers" emcee was antagonizing started the altercation. "N***a popped on Lil Tjay, bro," the man said.

Lil Tjay was previously arrested in January after a traffic stop in the Bronx while en route to film a music video with Ice Spice.

He was pulled over by cops on East 183rd Street in the Fordham Heights section while he was inside a car with four other people. Upon searching the vehicle, law enforcement officials found two loaded guns, resulting in him getting booked for weapon possession.

(SOURCE:IANS)

New York Instagram Songs Singer music
