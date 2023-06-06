RadioandMusic
News |  06 Jun 2023 13:21 |  By RnMTeam

XG Drop Two Highly Anticipated New Rap Videos, Setting Off a Storm in New York!

MUMBAI: [XG TAPE] is a collection of rap performances within XG's ongoing performance series [XG LAB STUDIO], which the girls have been posting since before their debut.

In [XG TAPE #1] Chill Bill, JURIN and HARVEY showcased their impressive rap skills over the beat of Rob $tone's "Chill Bill ft. J.Davis & Spook." Despite being pre-debut, it sparked a lot of hype among hip-hop fans.

[XG TAPE #2] GALZ XYPHER featured COCONA, MAYA, HARVEY, and JURIN, who rap fluently in three languages - English, Japanese, and Korean - while taking beats from iconic hip-hop tracks. Characteristically XG, their unique cultural influences were prominently displayed in this performance. It gained immense reaction on social media from various international artists and influencers, including J.I.D, Kelly Rowland, Bebe Rexha, and Kehlani, and created a huge buzz across the United States.

The newly released [XG TAPE #3] embodies XG's interpretation of the New School through Two Tens (HARVEY, MAYA). The second performance, Nothin' (JURIN, COCONA), represents a return to the Old School while expressing XG's original hip-hop culture influences. These two releases were launched in surprise performances at the Head In The Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival organized by 88rising. They pumped up the huge New York audience and their official release has been highly anticipated.

HARVEY and MAYA skillfully ride the mellow beat of Cordae's Two Tens feat. Anderson Paak, produced by J. Cole. While JURIN and COCONA take on N.O.R.E.'s Nothin', delivering a groovy and skillful rap performance over the original Neptunes track, featuring Pharrell Williams.

With each release, these rap videos have been creating waves of excitement. It's impossible not to have high expectations for XG's global impact.

[XG TAPE #3-A] Two Tens (HARVEY, MAYA)

[XG TAPE #3-B] Nothin' (JURIN, COCONA)

XG Kelly Rowland Bebe Rexha Kehlani
