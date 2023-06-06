RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Jun 2023 12:29 |  By RnMTeam

Visual Artist Toosid(Sid) Transforms artists like Rihanna, Drake, Snoop Dogg, Kanye West and Beyonce into never-seen-before avatar in viral AI-Generated Video and the Internet cannot stop gushing

MUMBAI: The Artificial Intelligence (AI) fever has gripped artists from India and they are not shying away from flexing their creative muscle! The recent name on the block is Toosid (Sid), an accomplished visual artist known for his groundbreaking AI-generated videos, causing a stir on social media platforms worldwide with his newest release. Reimagining global sensation like Rihanna, Beyonce, Kanye West, Drake and Snoop Dog devouring samosas with a side of chutney in a samosa factory, the pop video has amassed over 3.5M views on Instagram with netizens raving about the hard-to-unsee portrayals.

Toosid’s imaginative and thought-provoking approach has transformed the way we perceive these renowned artists, breaking through the boundaries of traditional art and bringing them to life in unexpected and captivating scenarios. Moreover, the artist is using the power of AI to blur cultural boundaries while fueling fan fantasies and spreading cheer and laughter one video at a time.

From recreating beloved icons into anomalous renditions to pairing unlikely duos like Lady Gaga and Freddie Mercury, Toosid's work has struck a chord with social media users not only in India but across the globe. By seamlessly blending AI technology with his artistic vision, he has created a visual experience that is both visually stunning and emotionally resonant. The power of his art lies in its ability to transcend the conventional barriers, unifying netizens through the shared language of music and visual storytelling. Toosid's work not only pays homage to the global reach and impact of pop culture but also celebrates “Indianness”.

Commenting on the buzz he has ignited online, Toosid said, “I’ve always been extremely kicked about exploring the intersection of art, culture, music and food, backing it with cultural influences from across the world. Through this project, I aimed to create a visual dialogue that is fresh, relatable, relevant and a break from the mundane life. I feel overwhelmed and grateful for the love my work has received. Art has the ability tosimply draw people together and that’s what I love about what I do. By fusing technology and art I have been able to share with my viewers fresh perspectives and at the same time encourage them to explore imaginative possibilities. I hope to continue curating pop art that keep entertaining people and give them a reason to smile.”

As Toosid's impact on social media continues to grow, his work has garnered praise from both art enthusiasts and the music industry. His ability to capture the essence of each artist while infusing it with his own creative lens has received admiration from a diverse range of audience. This increasing recognition is a testament to the power of his art to resonate with people on a deep and emotional level further testifying India’s walk of fame into the AI arena.

Tags
Rihanna Drake Snoop Dogg Kanye Wests Beyonce Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 06 Jun 2023

Munawar drops maiden album 'Madari', says it has song for everyone

MUMBAI: Singer-comedian Munawar Faruqui on Tuesday dropped his debut album titled 'Madari'.

read more
 | 06 Jun 2023

'Khupte Tithe Gupte' host Avdhoot Gupte says show's comeback feels like reuniting with old friend

MUMBAI: Actor-singer-producer Avdhoot Gupte, who has brought the popular Marathi talk show 'Khupte Tithe Gupte' once again, has shared that for him the third season felt like reuniting with an old friend.

read more
 | 06 Jun 2023

Ayushmann invests in food trucks for Chandigarh LGBTQIA+ community

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is empowering the LGBTQIA+ community in Chandigarh by turning them into entrepreneurs on Pride Month.

read more
 | 06 Jun 2023

Munawar’s maiden album Madari has dropped in today & we can’t stop humming all the tunes from it!

MUMBAI: Munawar is known to be one of the most talented upcoming artists in today’s age and time. Having made a mark for himself with singles like Alag BT, Khwasish & Noor, the singer - songwriter today launched his latest album Madari which is streaming across various platforms.

read more
 | 06 Jun 2023

Globally renowned music streamer Ava Crown teams up with Haley Maze on epic debut single ‘Fly Away’

MUMBAI: Twitch streamer, TikTok star and producer Ava Crown doesn’t keep her fans waiting any longer: her first single ‘Fly Away’, a collaboration with fellow German singer Haley Maze, is out today on Zeitgeist.

read more

RnM Biz

The Present and Future of Creativity in Advertising: in Conversation with Kevin Swanepoel and Prasoon Joshi

MUMBAI: As the sun went down on Day 2, a session on the present and future of creativity in adverread more

Red FM Launches RJ Nalwa to Co-drive DL 935 with RJ Rohan

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more

Our live streamers' abilities to build authentic connections with users is key to building an ever-lasting community: Mansi Jain, Sr VP and GM - Roposo

Roposo, an Indian video-sharing social media service, owned by Glance, a subsidiary of InMobi haread more

GrooveNexus Records Surpasses 3 Million YouTube Subscribers

MUMBAI: GrooveNexus Records, the new age music label, proudly announces that it has crossed the read more

Mirchi and Radio City unite to mark 20 Years of Radio in Delhi

Mirchi RJs Naved and RJ Sayema along with Radio City RJ Ginnie hosted a special one-time show...read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
‘Pariyon Ki Kahani’ by Yashraj Shaw breaks stereotypes of modern-day dominating relationships.

MUMBAI: Yashraj Shaw brings out his second original song ‘Pariyon Ki Kahani’, a Hindi-Indie-Pop track. The song is about how a person can bring...read more

2
Macon and Chacel add energetic twist to Rihanna’s mega hit ‘S&M’ on HYPERTECHNO edit

MUMBAI: Macon steps into the Virgin Records roster with an energetic HYPERTECHNO edit to Rihanna’s legendary dance-pop anthem ‘S&M’. Once again...read more

3
'Khupte Tithe Gupte' host Avdhoot Gupte says show's comeback feels like reuniting with old friend

MUMBAI: Actor-singer-producer Avdhoot Gupte, who has brought the popular Marathi talk show 'Khupte Tithe Gupte' once again, has shared that for him...read more

4
XG Drop Two Highly Anticipated New Rap Videos, Setting Off a Storm in New York!

MUMBAI: [XG TAPE] is a collection of rap performances within XG's ongoing performance series [XG LAB STUDIO], which the girls have been posting since...read more

5
Tsumyoki Announces Debut Album ‘A Message From The Moon’

MUMBAI: Subsequent to the release of his maiden EP ‘Way Too Messy’ in 2021, Goa-based pop sensation Tsumyoki was logging in substantial time in the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games