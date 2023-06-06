Tsumyoki Announces Debut Album ‘A Message From The Moon’

MUMBAI: Subsequent to the release of his maiden EP ‘Way Too Messy’ in 2021, Goa-based pop sensation Tsumyoki was logging in substantial time in the studio working towards his next big drop.

Today as the 21-year-old singer-songwriter and music producer turns a year older, he announces the release of his much-hyped maiden album that sees Tsyumoki navigating through breezy pop narratives and delivering a good vibes record!

https://lnk.to/amftm-album

Titled ‘A Message From The Moon’, this captivating 13-track album has been meticulously crafted over a span of three years and features other upcoming talent such as Jaden Maskie, 2Jaym, Elttwo, Prophet Joegus and Kidd Mange

Covering his trajectory since his preliminary years in the music industry, each of the bubbly tracks effortlessly spotlight Tsumyoki’s evolutionary journey and serve as a nuanced demonstration of his own life experiences. While the album unflinchingly explores the profound gratitude he embodies for individuals who have helped him prosper, in dark contrast, it also navigates through the unhealed scars caused by absence of closures in past relationships.

Tsumyoki states, “Symbolically, my moniker represents the moon, and I wanted to share a very personalised perspective on my takeaways and experiences since when I started out on the scene. I couldn’t think of a more apt album name because while the moon stands for Tsumyoki, the sun embodies the people and places that have profoundly inspired and impacted my life unconditionally and I want to express my gratitude towards them. Through this album, I wanted to rejoice the co-dependency of the moon on the sun and in a way celebrate the good over the bad and champion the positive people in my life, despite the sorrow and sadness. The album is a collection of my experiences with growth, grief, affection, separation, and realisations recorded over 3 years and crafted into 13 songs.”

Musically, Tsumyoki employs a rich tapestry of emotive elements, blending pop, rock, and introspective sounds, resulting in an album that seamlessly flows from start to finish with a smooth summery tropical vibe.

‘A Message from the Moon’ is a testament to Tsumyoki's artistic growth, bringing forth a side of his talent that was previously unexplored.

The album releases via Gully Gang today and is available on all major streaming platforms.

TRACKLIST

1. The Message

2. Falling Down

3. Perfect Life

4. Feel Okay

5. Baphomet

6. Run Away

7. Figure Out

8. Hard Enough

9. On My Way

10. Blazing Over

11. Fonkey Monkey

12. Its Aight

13. Chicken Wings