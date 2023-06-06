Munawar’s maiden album Madari has dropped in today & we can’t stop humming all the tunes from it!

MUMBAI: Munawar is known to be one of the most talented upcoming artists in today’s age and time. Having made a mark for himself with singles like Alag BT, Khwasish & Noor, the singer - songwriter today launched his latest album Madari which is streaming across various platforms. Looking at the initial response, it’s safe to say that this album is here to top music charts.

Talking about the album Munawar said, “ Today is very special for us since our album Madari is finally out for people to listen. It’s been a unique journey and we were eagerly waiting to release it in its due time. In Madari, we have a song for everyone and I really hope everyone enjoys it.”

No denying that Munawar has dropped a banger of an album with Madari and we can expect some amazing music from him in the future as well.a