RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Jun 2023 12:35 |  By RnMTeam

Macon and Chacel add energetic twist to Rihanna’s mega hit ‘S&M’ on HYPERTECHNO edit

MUMBAI: Macon steps into the Virgin Records roster with an energetic HYPERTECHNO edit to Rihanna’s legendary dance-pop anthem ‘S&M’. Once again teaming up with Chacel for this new banger, the German DJ, producer, and founder of the new young generation’s obsession sound HYPERTECHNO is set to bring our favorite tunes like we have never heard them before.

Kicking off with the slightly heightened and iconic "Na na na come on" lyrics, the track soon progresses to a percussive beat that comes swirling in before building up to the first drop. Ravet synth chords come rushing in, accompanied by an energetic undertone with repetitive switches. After reminiscing towards the second drop, the HYPERTECHNO edit to ‘S&M’ gradually intensifies through energetic chord progressions and an electrifying beat, taking the original to a whole new level.

Garnering over 12 million streams on Souncloud and 8 million views on YouTube in the past three months, the highly in demand artist is just getting started. Having co-produced and co-written tracks with the likes of Kx5, deadmau5, Kaskade, Oliver Heldens, Moguai, and many more industry heavyweights. It wasn’t until recently that he decided to fully focus on a new movement in HYPERTECHNO, combining two genre specifiers in a brand-new genre, making a perfect match with how the young generation wants to feel.

“Up until recently, I was trying to find my own sound. I never had the courage to do something that’s completely different to what the majority of the artists are doing, until I noticed that people were going crazy for the ‘classic’ club hits, mainly from the 2000s to 2010s. It was at that moment, that it just clicked, and I knew what to do: I had to listen to the people and make a sound that they would go even crazier for. HYPERTECHNO was born, and it’s insane to see all the support I’ve been receiving so far. It means the world to me, and I’m beyond excited for what the future holds!” Macon adds.

The fast BPM’s and straight Techno Drums, combined with the classy and unmatched feeling of the 2000s club scene have already proven Macon to be a great success. With almost 3 million views for his HYPERTECHNO edits of ‘Take You Away’ by Norda and Masterblaster, ‘Just Dance’ from Lady Gaga and Jason Derulo’s ‘Whatcha Say’, the innovative producer is undeniably here to stay and ready to takeover.
‘S&M’ HYPERTECHNO Edit is now on Virgin Records / Crash Your Sound

Tags
Macon Rihanna S&M Deadmau5 Songs music
Related news
 | 06 Jun 2023

Munawar drops maiden album 'Madari', says it has song for everyone

MUMBAI: Singer-comedian Munawar Faruqui on Tuesday dropped his debut album titled 'Madari'.

read more
 | 06 Jun 2023

'Khupte Tithe Gupte' host Avdhoot Gupte says show's comeback feels like reuniting with old friend

MUMBAI: Actor-singer-producer Avdhoot Gupte, who has brought the popular Marathi talk show 'Khupte Tithe Gupte' once again, has shared that for him the third season felt like reuniting with an old friend.

read more
 | 06 Jun 2023

Ayushmann invests in food trucks for Chandigarh LGBTQIA+ community

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is empowering the LGBTQIA+ community in Chandigarh by turning them into entrepreneurs on Pride Month.

read more
 | 06 Jun 2023

Munawar’s maiden album Madari has dropped in today & we can’t stop humming all the tunes from it!

MUMBAI: Munawar is known to be one of the most talented upcoming artists in today’s age and time. Having made a mark for himself with singles like Alag BT, Khwasish & Noor, the singer - songwriter today launched his latest album Madari which is streaming across various platforms.

read more
 | 06 Jun 2023

Globally renowned music streamer Ava Crown teams up with Haley Maze on epic debut single ‘Fly Away’

MUMBAI: Twitch streamer, TikTok star and producer Ava Crown doesn’t keep her fans waiting any longer: her first single ‘Fly Away’, a collaboration with fellow German singer Haley Maze, is out today on Zeitgeist.

read more

RnM Biz

The Present and Future of Creativity in Advertising: in Conversation with Kevin Swanepoel and Prasoon Joshi

MUMBAI: As the sun went down on Day 2, a session on the present and future of creativity in adverread more

Red FM Launches RJ Nalwa to Co-drive DL 935 with RJ Rohan

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more

Our live streamers' abilities to build authentic connections with users is key to building an ever-lasting community: Mansi Jain, Sr VP and GM - Roposo

Roposo, an Indian video-sharing social media service, owned by Glance, a subsidiary of InMobi haread more

GrooveNexus Records Surpasses 3 Million YouTube Subscribers

MUMBAI: GrooveNexus Records, the new age music label, proudly announces that it has crossed the read more

Mirchi and Radio City unite to mark 20 Years of Radio in Delhi

Mirchi RJs Naved and RJ Sayema along with Radio City RJ Ginnie hosted a special one-time show...read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
XG Drop Two Highly Anticipated New Rap Videos, Setting Off a Storm in New York!

MUMBAI: [XG TAPE] is a collection of rap performances within XG's ongoing performance series [XG LAB STUDIO], which the girls have been posting since...read more

2
Tsumyoki Announces Debut Album ‘A Message From The Moon’

MUMBAI: Subsequent to the release of his maiden EP ‘Way Too Messy’ in 2021, Goa-based pop sensation Tsumyoki was logging in substantial time in the...read more

3
Ayushmann invests in food trucks for Chandigarh LGBTQIA+ community

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is empowering the LGBTQIA+ community in Chandigarh by turning them into entrepreneurs on Pride Month. Ayushmann has...read more

4
Munawar drops maiden album 'Madari', says it has song for everyone

MUMBAI: Singer-comedian Munawar Faruqui on Tuesday dropped his debut album titled 'Madari'. Having made a mark for himself with singles like Alag BT...read more

5
Soumita Saha shares about representing India in two International Film festivals

MUMBAI: Recently, most of the prestigious International Film festivals across the globe has created a category named as " Music Video" .Indian Music...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games