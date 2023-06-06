Macon and Chacel add energetic twist to Rihanna’s mega hit ‘S&M’ on HYPERTECHNO edit

MUMBAI: Macon steps into the Virgin Records roster with an energetic HYPERTECHNO edit to Rihanna’s legendary dance-pop anthem ‘S&M’. Once again teaming up with Chacel for this new banger, the German DJ, producer, and founder of the new young generation’s obsession sound HYPERTECHNO is set to bring our favorite tunes like we have never heard them before.

Kicking off with the slightly heightened and iconic "Na na na come on" lyrics, the track soon progresses to a percussive beat that comes swirling in before building up to the first drop. Ravet synth chords come rushing in, accompanied by an energetic undertone with repetitive switches. After reminiscing towards the second drop, the HYPERTECHNO edit to ‘S&M’ gradually intensifies through energetic chord progressions and an electrifying beat, taking the original to a whole new level.

Garnering over 12 million streams on Souncloud and 8 million views on YouTube in the past three months, the highly in demand artist is just getting started. Having co-produced and co-written tracks with the likes of Kx5, deadmau5, Kaskade, Oliver Heldens, Moguai, and many more industry heavyweights. It wasn’t until recently that he decided to fully focus on a new movement in HYPERTECHNO, combining two genre specifiers in a brand-new genre, making a perfect match with how the young generation wants to feel.

“Up until recently, I was trying to find my own sound. I never had the courage to do something that’s completely different to what the majority of the artists are doing, until I noticed that people were going crazy for the ‘classic’ club hits, mainly from the 2000s to 2010s. It was at that moment, that it just clicked, and I knew what to do: I had to listen to the people and make a sound that they would go even crazier for. HYPERTECHNO was born, and it’s insane to see all the support I’ve been receiving so far. It means the world to me, and I’m beyond excited for what the future holds!” Macon adds.

The fast BPM’s and straight Techno Drums, combined with the classy and unmatched feeling of the 2000s club scene have already proven Macon to be a great success. With almost 3 million views for his HYPERTECHNO edits of ‘Take You Away’ by Norda and Masterblaster, ‘Just Dance’ from Lady Gaga and Jason Derulo’s ‘Whatcha Say’, the innovative producer is undeniably here to stay and ready to takeover.

‘S&M’ HYPERTECHNO Edit is now on Virgin Records / Crash Your Sound