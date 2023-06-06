'Khupte Tithe Gupte' host Avdhoot Gupte says show's comeback feels like reuniting with old friend

MUMBAI: Actor-singer-producer Avdhoot Gupte, who has brought the popular Marathi talk show 'Khupte Tithe Gupte' once again, has shared that for him the third season felt like reuniting with an old friend.
The most interesting part about the new season is a 'special chair' that will be the main attraction of the show. Avadhoot will pose questions to the guests in an attempt to elicit honest replies. The guests seated in this special chair will answer the poking questions in an honest and candid manner.
Speaking about the comeback, Avdhoot Gupte said "Returning to this show felt like reuniting with an old friend. This show is very close to my heart. Audiences have always loved this show, and I am confident that the upcoming season will be loved again and will be a special treat to make viewers' Sundays special."
The show will feature a superlative lineup of politicians, celebrities and VIP personalities from various industries. Kick starting the season, politician Raj Thackrey was recently seen as the inaugural guest.
'Khupte Tithe Gupte' airs every Sunday on Zee Marathi.
(SOURCE:IANS)
