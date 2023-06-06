RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Jun 2023 16:02 |  By RnMTeam

'Khupte Tithe Gupte' host Avdhoot Gupte says show's comeback feels like reuniting with old friend

MUMBAI: Actor-singer-producer Avdhoot Gupte, who has brought the popular Marathi talk show 'Khupte Tithe Gupte' once again, has shared that for him the third season felt like reuniting with an old friend.

The most interesting part about the new season is a 'special chair' that will be the main attraction of the show. Avadhoot will pose questions to the guests in an attempt to elicit honest replies. The guests seated in this special chair will answer the poking questions in an honest and candid manner.

Speaking about the comeback, Avdhoot Gupte said "Returning to this show felt like reuniting with an old friend. This show is very close to my heart. Audiences have always loved this show, and I am confident that the upcoming season will be loved again and will be a special treat to make viewers' Sundays special."

The show will feature a superlative lineup of politicians, celebrities and VIP personalities from various industries. Kick starting the season, politician Raj Thackrey was recently seen as the inaugural guest.

'Khupte Tithe Gupte' airs every Sunday on Zee Marathi.

(SOURCE:IANS)

Tags
Avdhoot Gupte Raj Thackrey Zee Marathi Khupte Tithe Gupte music Songs
Related news
 | 06 Jun 2023

Munawar drops maiden album 'Madari', says it has song for everyone

MUMBAI: Singer-comedian Munawar Faruqui on Tuesday dropped his debut album titled 'Madari'.

read more
 | 06 Jun 2023

Ayushmann invests in food trucks for Chandigarh LGBTQIA+ community

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is empowering the LGBTQIA+ community in Chandigarh by turning them into entrepreneurs on Pride Month.

read more
 | 06 Jun 2023

Munawar’s maiden album Madari has dropped in today & we can’t stop humming all the tunes from it!

MUMBAI: Munawar is known to be one of the most talented upcoming artists in today’s age and time. Having made a mark for himself with singles like Alag BT, Khwasish & Noor, the singer - songwriter today launched his latest album Madari which is streaming across various platforms.

read more
 | 06 Jun 2023

Globally renowned music streamer Ava Crown teams up with Haley Maze on epic debut single ‘Fly Away’

MUMBAI: Twitch streamer, TikTok star and producer Ava Crown doesn’t keep her fans waiting any longer: her first single ‘Fly Away’, a collaboration with fellow German singer Haley Maze, is out today on Zeitgeist.

read more
 | 06 Jun 2023

Macon and Chacel add energetic twist to Rihanna’s mega hit ‘S&M’ on HYPERTECHNO edit

MUMBAI: Macon steps into the Virgin Records roster with an energetic HYPERTECHNO edit to Rihanna’s legendary dance-pop anthem ‘S&M’.

read more

RnM Biz

The Present and Future of Creativity in Advertising: in Conversation with Kevin Swanepoel and Prasoon Joshi

MUMBAI: As the sun went down on Day 2, a session on the present and future of creativity in adverread more

Red FM Launches RJ Nalwa to Co-drive DL 935 with RJ Rohan

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more

Our live streamers' abilities to build authentic connections with users is key to building an ever-lasting community: Mansi Jain, Sr VP and GM - Roposo

Roposo, an Indian video-sharing social media service, owned by Glance, a subsidiary of InMobi haread more

GrooveNexus Records Surpasses 3 Million YouTube Subscribers

MUMBAI: GrooveNexus Records, the new age music label, proudly announces that it has crossed the read more

Mirchi and Radio City unite to mark 20 Years of Radio in Delhi

Mirchi RJs Naved and RJ Sayema along with Radio City RJ Ginnie hosted a special one-time show...read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
XG Drop Two Highly Anticipated New Rap Videos, Setting Off a Storm in New York!

MUMBAI: [XG TAPE] is a collection of rap performances within XG's ongoing performance series [XG LAB STUDIO], which the girls have been posting since...read more

2
Tsumyoki Announces Debut Album ‘A Message From The Moon’

MUMBAI: Subsequent to the release of his maiden EP ‘Way Too Messy’ in 2021, Goa-based pop sensation Tsumyoki was logging in substantial time in the...read more

3
Ayushmann invests in food trucks for Chandigarh LGBTQIA+ community

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is empowering the LGBTQIA+ community in Chandigarh by turning them into entrepreneurs on Pride Month. Ayushmann has...read more

4
Munawar drops maiden album 'Madari', says it has song for everyone

MUMBAI: Singer-comedian Munawar Faruqui on Tuesday dropped his debut album titled 'Madari'. Having made a mark for himself with singles like Alag BT...read more

5
Soumita Saha shares about representing India in two International Film festivals

MUMBAI: Recently, most of the prestigious International Film festivals across the globe has created a category named as " Music Video" .Indian Music...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games