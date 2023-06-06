RadioandMusic
News |  06 Jun 2023 12:38

Globally renowned music streamer Ava Crown teams up with Haley Maze on epic debut single ‘Fly Away’

MUMBAI: Twitch streamer, TikTok star and producer Ava Crown doesn’t keep her fans waiting any longer: her first single ‘Fly Away’, a collaboration with fellow German singer Haley Maze, is out today on Zeitgeist. The track delivers a diverse mixture between future rave, hardstyle and techno, and promises to catapult Ava Crown into a promising music career.

‘Fly Away’ narrates life’s challenges, motivating listeners to stay positive during difficult times, to persevere, and to grow from it with confidence and the right support. The track encourages listeners to keep fighting no matter what challenges need to be overcome. The catchy melody, anthemic drop, and fast tempo support the lyrics in their message and make the track a real banger on top of that.

"It is a dream come true for me! I am extremely happy and grateful to release such an emotional, catchy, and powerful song together with Virgin Records/Zeitgeist and Haley Maze. I want to thank my partners and my community for making this journey possible! I hope you are as excited about ‘Fly Away’ as I am." Ava Crown says about her first release.

With over 270,000 followers on her platforms, the passionate producer and content creator is now set to take the music industry by storm. Sharing her love for music in almost daily live streams on Twitch and TikTok, Ava is one of Germany’s most successful music streamers and one of the few female representatives in the streaming space. The German wonder child already runs a Discord channel for her superfans and because of her passion for the Metaverse, she wants to create her own digital world: The Crownland. She dreams of playing on the biggest stages, both online and offline. To accompany her first track ‘Fly Away’, a first Ava Crown NFT is planned to delight her biggest fans - stay tuned!

‘Fly Away’ is out now on Zeitgeist

