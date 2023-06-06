Globally renowned music streamer Ava Crown teams up with Haley Maze on epic debut single ‘Fly Away’

MUMBAI: Twitch streamer, TikTok star and producer Ava Crown doesn’t keep her fans waiting any longer: her first single ‘Fly Away’, a collaboration with fellow German singer Haley Maze, is out today on Zeitgeist. The track delivers a diverse mixture between future rave, hardstyle and techno, and promises to catapult Ava Crown into a promising music career.
‘Fly Away’ narrates life’s challenges, motivating listeners to stay positive during difficult times, to persevere, and to grow from it with confidence and the right support. The track encourages listeners to keep fighting no matter what challenges need to be overcome. The catchy melody, anthemic drop, and fast tempo support the lyrics in their message and make the track a real banger on top of that.
"It is a dream come true for me! I am extremely happy and grateful to release such an emotional, catchy, and powerful song together with Virgin Records/Zeitgeist and Haley Maze. I want to thank my partners and my community for making this journey possible! I hope you are as excited about ‘Fly Away’ as I am." Ava Crown says about her first release.
With over 270,000 followers on her platforms, the passionate producer and content creator is now set to take the music industry by storm. Sharing her love for music in almost daily live streams on Twitch and TikTok, Ava is one of Germany’s most successful music streamers and one of the few female representatives in the streaming space. The German wonder child already runs a Discord channel for her superfans and because of her passion for the Metaverse, she wants to create her own digital world: The Crownland. She dreams of playing on the biggest stages, both online and offline. To accompany her first track ‘Fly Away’, a first Ava Crown NFT is planned to delight her biggest fans - stay tuned!
‘Fly Away’ is out now on Zeitgeist
MUMBAI: As the sun went down on Day 2, a session on the present and future of creativity in adverread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more
Roposo, an Indian video-sharing social media service, owned by Glance, a subsidiary of InMobi haread more
MUMBAI: GrooveNexus Records, the new age music label, proudly announces that it has crossed the read more
Mirchi RJs Naved and RJ Sayema along with Radio City RJ Ginnie hosted a special one-time show...read more
MUMBAI: The Artificial Intelligence (AI) fever has gripped artists from India and they are not shying away from flexing their creative muscle! The...read more
MUMBAI: Munawar is known to be one of the most talented upcoming artists in today’s age and time. Having made a mark for himself with singles like...read more
MUMBAI: Yashraj Shaw brings out his second original song ‘Pariyon Ki Kahani’, a Hindi-Indie-Pop track. The song is about how a person can bring...read more
MUMBAI: Macon steps into the Virgin Records roster with an energetic HYPERTECHNO edit to Rihanna’s legendary dance-pop anthem ‘S&M’. Once again...read more
MUMBAI: Actor-singer-producer Avdhoot Gupte, who has brought the popular Marathi talk show 'Khupte Tithe Gupte' once again, has shared that for him...read more