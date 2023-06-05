Beyonce splurges around $2,500 at Chicken Shop for her pop-up event

MUMBAI: Singer Beyonce Knowles spent 2,000 pounds ($2,500) at fried chicken chain Chicken Shop.
The 'Formation' singer curated an exclusive event at the FLANNELS x Beyonce Renaissance pop-up, which opened on London's Oxford Street this week to mark her week of gigs in the city, reports aceshowbiz.com.
The pop diva treated her guests to 50 Straight Up Burgers, 20 Korean Vegan Burgers, 200 portions of three Naked Tenders, and 75 servings of frees, which were supplied by the chain's Baker Street restaurant.
John Nelson, Chicken Shop CEO, told BANG Showbiz: "At Chicken Shop, we're big fans of Beyonce and have watched in excitement as 'Bey-mania' swept London this last week, so it was an honour to know we were her Fried Chicken Shop of choice when it came to satisfying the cravings of her guests at the Flannels exclusive event. Our Baker Street team was totally buzzed to serve over 300 meals for the big night!"
The brand shared photos of Beyonce's huge order on Instagram.
They captioned the post: "Bow down, because we're buzzing to learn Queen Bey is Crazy in Love with Chicken Shop fried chicken! That's right, @Beyonce catered her exclusive event at Flannels X Beyonce Renaissance pop-up on Oxford St last night, treating all her guests to a helping of our Straight Up Burger, Naked Tenders and House Fries! Big up our Baker Street team who served up over 300 portions of delicious fried chicken fries like absolute pros #NextLevelFriedChicken."
The party comes after it was recently revealed the 41-year-old pop superstar gave VIP tickets for her 'Renaissance' shows to her butler, chef, and concierge at London's Corinthia hotel to thank them for looking after her during her stay.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Beyonce is really sweet and very gracious to everyone around her, so always wants to thank the people who are taking care of her. They have gone above and beyond to look after her while she has been in the UK, so she treated them to some of the best tickets you can get. She asked for the staff's emails to personally thank them."
(SOURCE:IANS)
MUMBAI: As the sun went down on Day 2, a session on the present and future of creativity in adverread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more
Roposo, an Indian video-sharing social media service, owned by Glance, a subsidiary of InMobi haread more
MUMBAI: GrooveNexus Records, the new age music label, proudly announces that it has crossed the read more
Mirchi RJs Naved and RJ Sayema along with Radio City RJ Ginnie hosted a special one-time show...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has been "hurt" by the UK Government's rhetoric towards Albanian migrants. The 'Levitating' hitmaker was born in...read more
MUMBAI: After her visit to Cannes, Shruti Haasan flew to the the UK to resume shooting for her international film, 'The Eye'. During a visit to a...read more
MUMBAI:Singer Taylor Swift, during her Chicago stop of her Eras Tour, took a moment to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at the start of Pride Month....read more
MUMBAI:Rapper Snoop Dogg's summer concerts celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut studio album, 'Doggystyle' have been postponed. Originally...read more
MUMBAI: Recently, most of the prestigious International Film festivals across the globe has created a category named as " Music Video" .Indian Music...read more