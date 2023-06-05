RadioandMusic
News |  05 Jun 2023 16:31 |  By RnMTeam

Abdu Rozik to join Shiv Thakare in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' adventure

MUMBAI: Former 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Abdu Rozik will be joining his best friend Shiv Thakare in the adventures of the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'.

A source confirmed to IANS that Abdu will be joining Shiv in the show, hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Shiv, too, said that he cannot imagine a better companion than Abdu in South Africa.

Talking about friendship with Abdu, Shiv Thakare said: "In the thrilling realm of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', where every day promises unexpected twists and exhilarating surprises, for me, friendship is definitely a secret weapon that fuels my spirit. Amidst the demanding jungle adventure in South Africa, I couldn't imagine a better companion than Abdu by my side."

"His infectious liveliness and carefree spirit never fail to uplift my mood and infuse courage into my veins. With Abdu's unwavering support, not only will we make this journey a joyous ride, but we will also conquer any obstacle that dares to stand in our way."

Shiv added: "Together, we will redefine limits, savour victories, and create memories that will forever remind the world of the incredible power of true friendship."

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' will air on Colors soon.

(SOURCE:IANS)

